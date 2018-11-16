Cameron Champ hitting a 221-yard 7-iron to tap-in range is a video you might be interested in

If you're already tired of jaw-dropping Cameron Champ highlights, well, it's going to be a long year for you. It's not even January and he's already producing off-the-charts stats , hitting clutch, gutty shots into the 72nd green to win and cracking drivers on the range pre-round . Oh, and videos of his swing from when he was 12-years-old are making the rounds , with that same effortless power that he has currently on full display. The hype is very real.

In the final event before the PGA Tour's mini offseason, Champ is once again in the mix at the RSM Classic, just like he's been pretty much every time he's teed it up this fall (T-25 at Safeway, Win at Sanderson Farms, T-28 at Shriners, T-10 at Mayakoba). While he still has a few holes left in his second round, Champ will likely be inside the top 10 heading into the weekend, and he has incredible shots like this one on the par-3 12th of Sea Island Resort's Seaside course to thank. Here's Champ hitting a 7-iron 221 yards to tap-in range, which isn't bad:

Yes, there was a little "helping wind," but that's still ridiculous, not to mention the fact it's hovering right around 50 degrees on St. Simons Island. Just a little smooth 220 7-iron. The guy is unreal, and just as we were typing this, Champ hit a 6-iron from 257 yards into a greenside bunker at the par-5 15th, then got up and down for birdie. Prettayy, prettayy, prettayy good.

