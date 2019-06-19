Caddie arrested on charges of human trafficking, exploitation of a child

Evan H. Vollerthum, a caddie on the Korn Ferry Tour , was arrested Monday for human trafficking and attempting to sexually exploit a child.

Vollerthum was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations in Topeka, Kansas, according to an ICE news release . Topeka is about two hours away from this week's Wichita Open.

Shawnee County Jail (Kansas) records state Vollerthum is being held in connection with one count of aggravated human trafficking involving hiring a child 14 or older to engage in sexual acts, and attempted commercial exploitation of a child involving hiring a person under 18 for a sex act.

Vollerthum had been working this season with former PGA Tour player Brad Fritsch. According to Myrtle Beach Online , Fritsch and Vollerthum split three weeks ago, and the 35-year-old Vollerthum was scheduled to caddie this week for Joseph Bramlett.

"Evan worked for me a handful of times this season, and during the Rex Hospital Open indicated he was going to caddie elsewhere," Fritsch told Golf Digest's Brian Wacker. "He’s caddied for a few players on different tours over the last year.

"I was made aware of this awful situation yesterday through various social media reports. Everything that has been documented and alleged is tough to stomach, and is deplorable."

A resident of Naples, Fla., Vollerthum got his start as a touring caddie with Scott McCarron. Working as a fill-in at Caves Valley G.C. outside Baltimore, Vollerthum helped McCarron win the 2017 Constellation Senior Players Championship.

Vollerthum is being held at the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on $500,000 bond, according to jail records. The ICE release said the criminal investigation is ongoing.

(Brian Wacker helped with the reporting of this story)