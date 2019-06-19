Korn Ferry replaces Web.com as the umbrella sponsor of the PGA Tour's developmental tour

The PGA Tour’s developmental tour has a new name: the Korn Ferry Tour. Known for the past seven years as the Web.com Tour , after previous stints as the Nationwide Tour, Buy.com Tour, Nike Tour and Hogan Tour, there’s a new sponsor, effective immediately.

Starting with this week’s Wichita Open, Korn Ferry, a Los Angeles-based global consulting firm, will take over as the umbrella sponsor with a 10-year deal with the PGA Tour, running through 2028. Web.com had signed a 10-year deal in June 2012, but the deal ended short of that agreement after the company was sold last year, as reported by the Sports Business Journal.

Pinterest The new logo for the Korn Ferry Tour.

As part of the agreement, Korn Ferry becomes an official marketing partner of the PGA Tour and the tour championship and Q-School will both be Korn Ferry-branded. This is the firm’s first sports sponsorship deal.

RELATED: Sepp Straka, an early leader at Pebble Beach, has a pretty intriguing backstory

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

RELATED: A photo essay: Life on the (now) Korn Ferry Tour

Check out Golf Digest Schools for the best in video golf instruction

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS