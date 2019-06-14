Cabot Saint Lucia: Mike Keiser's latest golf venture aims to create yet another remote destination

Mike Keiser has brought great public golf to all corners of the globe—the middle of nowhere Oregon, Wisconsin, and even Nova Scotia and New Zealand. His latest venture is set to explore another remote destination: the Caribbean.

Keiser is a partner with his Cabot Links co-founder, Ben Cowan-Dewar , in developing a newly announced resort community, which is planned to be built on the northern edge of Saint Lucia . Luxury real estate will be sold, in the range of $750,000 to $10 million, and a golf course, with Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw signed on, to be called Cabot Point, as the community will be built on a 375-acre peninsula of St. Lucia called Point Hardy.

“Our goal is to create a golf course with a sense of enjoyment and interest to complement and hopefully equal the site’s overwhelming natural beauty,” Coore said in a press release. “If we can accomplish that goal, we believe Cabot Point could become one of the Caribbean’s most sought out courses. Ben Cowan-Dewar and Mike Keiser have certainly found another spectacular property for golf.”

With sweeping Caribbean vistas that appear to rival those of the Monterey Peninsula or Oregon's coastline, the planned routing by Coore and Crenshaw calls for seven holes to run along the water. Clifftop greensites, reminiscent of Cabot Cliffs and Cabot Links—the popular Canadian resort with each course ranked in the top 50 in Golf Digest's World 100 ranking —will give Keiser another scenic but remote destination. Currently, Saint Lucia has just two golf courses, but with a Coore & Crenshaw layout, the Caribbean island could get on the golf map—just like Keiser did for Bandon Dunes, Barnbougie Dunes, Cabot and Sand Valley before this.

Keiser, at age 74, continues to pursue projects, like his Coul Links in the Scotland Highlands near Royal Dornoch. Coore is also the designer there. They have been met with some opposition from local environmental groups, but they have hopes of starting construction some time in the next year. Cabot officials say Phase 1 of its resort development will begin this summer, and there are plans to start construction on the Cabot Point golf course this winter.

Here are some more photos of the site provided by the Cabot folks:

