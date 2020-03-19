Quarantine Life8 hours ago

Byeong Hun An is starting a YouTube channel—but you can probably guess the one thing it won't cover

By

With the PGA Tour season on pause due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Byeong Hun An is stepping up his YouTube game. Just don't expect him to talk about one particular aspect of his golf game.

The 28-year-old is tied for second on tour this season with five top 10s, but he's a notoriously bad putter. An currently ranks 216th in strokes gained putting, last among those who have played at least 40 rounds in the 2019-20 campaign.

But to the 2009 U.S. Amateur champ's credit, he takes his poor putting in stride, often joking with people on Twitter. And Wednesday was no different. After informing his followers he'd be starting a YouTube channel, An expertly fielded a couple inquiries about whether he'd be sharing any putting tips:

Well played. Anyway, here's a teaser:

See what he did there? "ANmazing Golf Channel"? Pretty catchy.

We look forward to An dropping non-putting #content on this new channel. OK, we officially all have way too much time on our hands.

