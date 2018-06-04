PGA Touran hour ago

Bud Cauley says he's "thankful to be alive" after surviving "the scariest night of my life"

By
ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 18: Bud Cauley lines up a putt on the 13th green during the final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By MasterCard at Bay Hill Club and Lodge on March 18, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Mike EhrmannORLANDO, FL - MARCH 18: Bud Cauley lines up a putt on the 13th green during the final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By MasterCard at Bay Hill Club and Lodge on March 18, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Less than three days after "the scariest night" of his life, Bud Cauley says he's "thankful to be alive."

The PGA Tour pro sustained several serious injuries in a Friday evening car accident after the second round of the Memorial Tournament, but shared he is recovering after undergoing surgery in an Instagram post Monday morning.

Loading

View on Instagram

After missing the cut at the Memorial, Cauley was supposed to play in a Monday U.S. Open sectional qualifier. According to his management firm, IMG, Cauley was hospitalized with a collapsed lung, five broken ribs, and a fractured lower leg.

Cauley's father, Bill, told Golf Digest on Sunday his son was "doing great" following a surgery to put plates on his broken ribs. He is expected to be in the hospital for another few days and has been told he can't fly for a couple weeks because of the collapsed lung.

Cauley's good friend and former teammate at Alabama, Justin Thomas, visited Cauley in the hospital over the weekend.

“It calmed me a lot after seeing him," the World No. 1 said. "I couldn’t hit a shot, couldn’t play a hole without thinking about him. And my buddy, Whis. . . . It sucks when your best friend’s in a serious car accident and there’s nothing you can do and nothing he can do.”

Cauley is one of just a handful of players including Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson to earn his PGA Tour card by playing on sponsor's exemptions after turning pro. In his sixth full season on the PGA Tour, Cauley has two top 10s and is 84th in the FedEx Cup standings. We wish him a speedy recovery.

RELATED: A frame-by-frame look at Bud Cauley's golf swing

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursWatch Tiger Woods hole out for eagle during second …
Golf News & ToursFantasy Golf Picks: Will Justin Rose keep rolling a…
Golf News & ToursWatch Tiger Woods hole impossible flop shot, flip b…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection