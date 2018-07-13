Bryson DeChambeau withdraws from John Deere Classic with shoulder injury, hopes to play in British Open

Bryson DeChambeau 's first attempt at defending a PGA Tour title lasted all of 15 holes. Now the rising star just hopes he'll be able to attempt to win a first major at next week's British Open.

Citing a right shoulder injury, DeChambeau withdrew from the John Deere Classic on Thursday evening. He was three over at the time.

"It's really unfortunate, especially with how well I was hitting it coming into this week," DeChambeau told reporters at TPC Deere Run . "I don't know. Life just throws you curveballs and you just got to work with them. It's not fun."

DeChambeau earned his maiden PGA Tour victory at last year's John Deere Classic, but he has really picked up his play in 2018. The 24-year-old added a second win at the Memorial and has earned the sixth-most Official World Golf Ranking points during the first half of the year, trailing only Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas. He is currently ranked No. 22 in the world.

DeChambeau said he first tweaked his shoulder on a shot from the rough on No. 2. You can see when it really started to bother him, though, on the back nine and when he finally withdrew on No. 16.

And here's his interview:

Despite having his shoulder wrapped in ice while talking to the media, DeChambeau didn't seem too concerned, and said he plans to travel to Carnoustie after getting his shoulder evaluated.

"I'm not going to not make the trip," said DeChambeau, who missed the cut in his Open Championship debut at Birkdale last year. "I mean, I feel like-look, I can still swing and hit a shot. I just don't feel like it would be productive to do so. I don't feel like it's going to be too long a recovery time.

"I had the same kind of thing kind of happen to me at Valspar," he added, "and it was a pretty bad injury on my back. I was able to recover and obviously finish second at Arnold Palmer, so, you know, my body is pretty resilient."

DeChambeau has also been in the news recently after the USGA outlawed the drawing compass he has used on the course. According to Las Vegas Westgate Superbook, DeChambeau was listed at 60-to-1 odds to win at Carnoustie.

