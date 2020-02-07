Trending
Feuds

Bryson DeChambeau, but not Brooks Koepka, makes Fittest 50 list, adding another chapter to the dumbest feud in sports

By
an hour ago
Bryson DeChambeau
Andrew RedingtonBryson Dechambeau looks on from the 16th tee during the final round of the 2020 Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

Did you know Sports Illustrated's Fittest 50 is a thing? We sure didn't! But it provided kindling to one of golf's, uh, "rivalries" that refuses to die, so here we are.

The fire starter being Bryson DeChambeau, who's underwent a Steve-Rogers-to-Captain-America transformation over the past five months, named to the list.

Granted, bulking up is not necessarily the same thing as getting fit, but given SI fired its entire copy desk, we can see how that slipped through the cracks.

What's less forgivable is a titanic oversight that lead us here in the first place. That slip-up would be including Bryson on this list ... while excluding one Brooks Koepka.

For those of you unaware of the Bryson-Brooks feud, congrats: You're living a full and healthy life. To catch you up on this unnecessary drama, Bryson's muscles have seemingly gone to his head, calling out Koepka's physique on multiple occasions. For his part, Koepka has taken the ribbing in stride. And by stride, we mean taking a blowtorch to all Bryson holds dear:

Brooks is also a man who eats slights for sustenance, so there's no way someone hasn't tagged him of the proceedings.

Alas, if this leads to Koepka posting a shot of himself in ESPN's Body Issue, consider our eyes collateral damage in the latest chapter of the Brooks-Bryson feud.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Feuds

Bryson DeChambeau, but not Brooks Koepka, makes Fittest 50 list, adding another chapter to the...

an hour ago
Golfers We Like

Did a new backyard golf green turn Patrick Mahomes' season around? Maybe? (OK, probably not)

2 hours ago
Celebrity Golfers

Call the handicap police! Larry Fitzgerald once again leads at Pebble Beach

4 hours ago
Uncle Bill

If you thought Bill Walton was going to call a Trojans basketball game and not make a condom...

4 hours ago
Viral Videos

High school kid perfectly pulls off Vince Carter's most famous in-game dunk

5 hours ago
Fatal Blows

Shaq and Chuck put the Philadelphia 76ers in a body bag on Thursday night

6 hours ago
Saucy

Kevin Na wishes he could walk in putts like Aaron Rodgers walked this one in at Spyglass Hill

a day ago
Viral Videos

Even Tony Finau would have to laugh at this song parody making fun of his lack of wins

a day ago
Who?

The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game features maybe 3 celebrities you've actually heard of

a day ago
Well Played

Patrick Mahomes gave the perfect response to how he's handling his Chiefs parade hangover

February 6, 2020
HOPS

Put this high schooler in the NBA dunk contest after this ridiculous breakaway jam

February 6, 2020
Larry Legend

Shoot this footage of Larry Bird's 1988 3-Point Contest right into our veins

February 6, 2020
Concussion Protocol

Poor soul runs into parking meter trying to catch bomb from Patrick Mahomes at the Chiefs

February 6, 2020
California Stars

The 15 celebrities to watch at the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

February 5, 2020
Phil Being Phil

Phil Mickelson plays friendship matchmaker in funny new beer ad

February 5, 2020
Utter Chaos

Quick update on the Chiefs parade: there's already been a police chase and a man fell out of a...

February 5, 2020
That Frickin' Twitter

Tom Izzo has his Mike Gundy moment, rips haters on "that frickin' Twitter"

February 5, 2020
Shiny New Toys

Marcus Armitage, AKA "The Bullet," petting his new golf clubs is the funniest video you'll see...

February 5, 2020
Related
Golf News & ToursWhy players are right to jab the USGA on the distan…
The LoopBryson DeChambeau, but not Brooks Koepka, makes Fit…
The LoopDid a new backyard golf green turn Patrick Mahomes'…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved