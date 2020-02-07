Bryson DeChambeau, but not Brooks Koepka, makes Fittest 50 list, adding another chapter to the dumbest feud in sports

Did you know Sports Illustrated's Fittest 50 is a thing? We sure didn't! But it provided kindling to one of golf's, uh, "rivalries" that refuses to die, so here we are.

The fire starter being Bryson DeChambeau, who's underwent a Steve-Rogers-to-Captain-America transformation over the past five months, named to the list.

Granted, bulking up is not necessarily the same thing as getting fit, but given SI fired its entire copy desk, we can see how that slipped through the cracks.

What's less forgivable is a titanic oversight that lead us here in the first place. That slip-up would be including Bryson on this list ... while excluding one Brooks Koepka.

For those of you unaware of the Bryson-Brooks feud, congrats: You're living a full and healthy life. To catch you up on this unnecessary drama, Bryson's muscles have seemingly gone to his head, calling out Koepka's physique on multiple occasions. For his part, Koepka has taken the ribbing in stride. And by stride, we mean taking a blowtorch to all Bryson holds dear:

Brooks is also a man who eats slights for sustenance, so there's no way someone hasn't tagged him of the proceedings.

Alas, if this leads to Koepka posting a shot of himself in ESPN's Body Issue, consider our eyes collateral damage in the latest chapter of the Brooks-Bryson feud.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS