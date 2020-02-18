Brooks Koepka says he 'forgot' he made a hole-in-one at Augusta. Wait, what?

Trending
For our money, the best quote in golf right now is Brooks Koepka. He may think he gets no love from golf fans, media and the rest of sports world, but we're hanging on every word.

Koepka isn't even playing this week and he's already hijacked all the headlines for his comments on the Patrick Reed cheating scandal, which took place at the Hero World Challenge. Koepka was not in the field in the Bahamas, but he was asked about "BunkerGate" on SiriusXM on Monday. In typical Brooks fashion, he held nothing back.

During the same PGA Championship media tour, Koepka also joined Bleacher Report for an AMA (ask me anything), and he had plenty of interesting things to say. One quote that jumped out was one about how many holes-in-one he's had. Here how he answered:

"I don't know actually. I don't keep track. I think I had a hole in one at Augusta and I forgot about it later that day."

If there's a more Brooks Koepka quote out there, we've yet to find it. He doesn't know, he doesn't keep track and he forgot about one he made at the most well-known course on the planet. The full Koepka experience. All kidding aside, how can this be possible? Feels like his "I don't practice" quote, which we all know is not true.

Some other highlights from the AMA are below:

Floyd is an odd choice. Weezy F Baby is not. The guy is a huge golf fan, as we know.

No disagreement here.

Burger King gets a bad rap. Good to see BK respects BK. Those onion rings with zesty sauce are the GOAT.

This seems like good-natured ribbing but it also has some (very painful) truth to it. Hope DJ doesn't see this quote (he won't).

The rest of his answers, which include riffs on the state of Florida State's football program, what being "in the zone" is like and the Joe Buck-Jena Sims saga, are well worth the read. Check out the full AMA here.

