Brooks Koepka has nothing on sexy beast Kiradech Aphibarnrat practicing shirtless

Brooks Koepka recently became the latest—and last—golfer to appear in the ESPN Body Issue , but now he's got some surprising company in the golfers-showing-skin category. Kiradech Aphibarnrat posted video of him practicing shirtless. All of Kiradech Aphibarnrat, that is. And it's a magnificent site to behold.

Kiradech, you sexy beast, you. Looking good, man. And unlike Koepka, there was no kooky crash diet required for that more, um, natural look. What a specimen.

Come to think of it, we shouldn't be too surprised by Aphibarnrat baring his belly. After all, the 30-year-old from Thailand is often called "the John Daly of Asia," and, well, JD never shied away from some shirtless golf:

All Kiradech is missing is the cigarette. Or the E-cigarette. . .

Pinterest Quinn Rooney

Apparently, he saves that for the golf course. In any event, stay cool out there, big guy.

RELATED: Kiradech Aphibarnrat plays golf for a simple reason

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP