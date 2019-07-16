Trending
Must Watch

British Open 2019: This Nike mini-doc will have you emptying the bank account on Rory McIlroy at Royal Portrush

By
3 hours ago

It's a well-known fact that Nike kills it when it comes to the advertising game, for golf in particular (well, not golf clubs). It helps having Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka as the guys starring in the ads, but you still have to execute, and Nike always does. A personal favorite that would seem applicable to this week is "Ripple," which tells the story of a young Rory growing up and idolizing Tiger. Talk about FEELS:

Still might be Nike's finest work, though the latest ad produced by the Swoosh ahead of the Open Championship may be in the conversation as well. Though it's not an ad as much as it is a mini documentary, one that stars McIlroy, who relives his incredible, course-record 61 at Royal Portrush that he shot as a 16-year-old during the stroke-play qualifying portion of the 2005 North of Ireland Amateur Open. As a native of Northern Ireland, it doesn't get much more special than that, which you can clearly see in the way McIlroy emotionally describes that day in his life. This one is worth all two minutes and 24 seconds of your time:

If you already liked McIlroy's chances this week (he is the favorite after all), then you really like them after watching that. It's going to take everything in my power to not empty the bank account on the 30-year-old after all those goosebumps. Few players on earth get in the "zone" he speaks of in that video quite like McIlroy himself, and if he can capture some of that oblivious magic, he may be a hard man to beat on his home turf.

This will mark McIlroy's 11th start in the Open Championship, his 10th as a professional. He won the event in 2014 at Royal Liverpool and has finished inside the top five four other times, including his last three consecutive Opens. He'll tee off at 5:09 a.m. ET on Thursday alongside Gary Woodland and Paul Casey.

RELATED: In Rory McIlroy's hometown, traces of where the legend began

MORE FROM THE LOOP
The Grind

Brooks Koepka snubs Tiger Woods, a new worst celebrity golfer emerges & Jena Sims turns heads...

2 hours ago
Must Watch

British Open 2019: This Nike mini-doc will have you emptying the bank account on Rory McIlroy...

3 hours ago
First Pitches

Danielle Kang throws first pitch at Phillies game, could definitely earn a setup role in the...

4 hours ago
Love is A Highway

Local idiot marries can of Keystone Light because true love knows no bounds

a day ago
Bottoms Up

T.J. Oshie funnels beer at American Century Championship, continues proud tradition of Caps'...

a day ago
Home of the Brave

British Open 2019: American hero Kevin Kisner rocks '1776' hat to Royal Portrush practice...

July 15, 2019
Highlights

Sean Payton hit a recovery shot off a boat that would make Phil Mickelson jealous

July 15, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Wimbledon 2019 was the sunset of legends

July 15, 2019
Phil Being Phil

Phil Mickelson claims he's lost 15 pounds during six-day fast ahead of the Open Championship

July 14, 2019
Memes For Days

The real winner of Wimbledon this year? Woody Harrelson, of course

July 14, 2019
Golf Rage

Put this Tyrrell Hatton club throw directly into the club throw Hall of Fame

July 13, 2019
Absolute Units

The height difference between Tacko Fall and fellow Celtics rookie will scramble your brain an...

July 12, 2019
Hidden Talents

According to Nick Young, the NBA's best blunt roller is...Steve Kerr?

July 12, 2019
Viral Videos

Josh Norman jumps over a bull, is officially the craziest dude in the NFL

July 11, 2019
Makes You Think

The NFL offseason has Jacoby Brissett pondering big questions...like is the sun actually hot?

July 11, 2019
Frickin' Laser Beams

This shot from Justin Thomas sounds more like a heat-seeking missile than a 3-wood

July 11, 2019
Golf Course Crash Course

British Open 2019: Get to know the golf courses of the British Open rota

July 11, 2019
Jacked Up

Little kid finds out the hard way that you don't juke out Luke Kuechly and live to tell the...

July 11, 2019
Related
Golf News & ToursWhat a day looks like for Stacy Lewis as an LPGA pl…
Golf News & ToursBritish Open 2019: "I'm not worried about the resul…
Golf News & ToursBritish Open 2019: It doesn't sound like Irish golf…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection