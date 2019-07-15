British Open 2019 odds: Rory McIlroy listed as the favorite for the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush

Positioned as the year's final major with golf's schedule change, the Open Championship will be hosted in Rory McIlroy's home country of Northern Ireland, and the Ulsterman is listed as the favorite in this year's field. McIlroy, who holds the course record at Royal Portrush after firing a 61 at age 16, is listed as a slight favorite on most sportsbooks over Brooks Koepka, the winner of four of the past 10 majors.

McIlroy has seen a lot of the betting attention over the past month or so, as talk over his success and familiarity with Portrush have generated more attention. Westgate Superbook oddsmaker Jeff Sherman told The Action Network's golf podcast that Rory has received overwhelming support as generating the most money over the past couple of weeks.

Tiger Woods, who always generates the most betting attention around the majors, has fallen down to 18-1 odds, the likely result of people unaware what to make of Tiger after only playing twice after missing the cut at the PGA Championship. Tiger finished T-21 at the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. Tiger has played practice rounds in Northern Ireland over the past couple of days , going 18 holes on back-to-back days .

Here are the odds as of Monday for Royal Portrush.

British Open 2019 odds:

Rory McIlroy 9-1

Brooks Koepka 10-1 Dustin Johnson 16-1 Jon Rahm 16-1

Tiger Woods 18-1

Justin Rose 22-1

Xander Schauffele 22-1

Francesco Molinari 25-1

Adam Scott 28-1

Henrik Stenson 30-1

Tommy Fleetwood 30-1 Justin Thomas 31-1

Patrick Cantlay 31-1 Matt Kuchar 33-1

Rickie Fowler 38-1 Hideki Matsuyama 40-1 Jason Day 40-1

Jordan Spieth 40-1 Bryson DeChambeau 45-1 Louis Oosthuizen 45-1 Matt Wallace 45-1

Paul Casey 45-1

Shane Lowry 50-1

Bernd Wiesberger 65-1

Gary Woodland 65-1

Graeme McDowell 65-1

Marc Leishman 65-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 65-1

Rafael Cabrera Bello 65-1

Eddie Pepperell 75-1

Ian Poulter 75-1

Sergio Garcia 75-1

Tony Finau 75-1

Webb Simpson 75-1

Tyrrell Hatton 85-1 Erik Van Rooyen 95-1 Patrick Reed 95-1

Phil Mickelson 110-1

Alex Noren 150-1

Andy Sullivan 150-1

Brandt Snedeker 150-1

Danny Willett 150-1

Dylan Frittelli 150-1 Haotong Li 150-1

Joaquin Niemann 150-1

Kevin Kisner 150-1 Lee Westwood 150-1

Thorbjorn Olesen 150-1

Abraham Ancer 170-1

Branden Grace 170-1

Byeong Hun An 170-1 Chez Reavie 170-1

Padraig Harrington 170-1

Thomas Pieters 170-1 Billy Horschel 200-1

Brian Harman 200-1

Bubba Watson 200-1

Emiliano Grillo 200-1

Jim Furyk 200-1

Keegan Bradley 200-1

Lucas Bjerregaard 200-1

Robert MacIntyre 200-1

Russell Knox 200-1

Sungjae Im 200-1

Zach Johnson 200-1

Michael Lorenzo-Vera 250-1 Tom Lewis 250-1

Aaron Wise 300-1

Adam Hadwin 300-1 Andrew Johnston 300-1 Andrew Putnam 300-1

Cameron Smith 300-1 Jason Kokrak 300-1

Jazz Janewattananond 300-1

Joost Luiten 300-1

Jorge Campillo 300-1

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 300-1

Kyle Stanley 300-1

Lucas Glover 300-1 Romain Langasque 300-1 Rory Sabbatini 300-1 Si Woo Kim 300-1 Adrian Otaegui 350-1

Alexander Bjork 350-1 Benjamin Hebert 350-1

Brandon Stone 350-1

C.T. Pan 350-1 Charley Hoffman 350-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 350-1

Jimmy Walker 350-1

Joel Dahmen 350-1

Justin Harding 350-1

Kevin Streelman 350-1

Luke List 350-1

Oliver Wilson 350-1 Paul Waring 350-1

Robert Rock 350-1

Ryan Palmer 350-1

Adri Arnaus 450-1

Andrea Pavan 450-1

Brandon Wu 450-1 Chris Wood 450-1

J.B. Holmes 450-1 Keith Mitchell 450-1 Mikko Korhonen 450-1 Nate Lashley 450-1

Richard Sterne 450-1

Ryan Fox 450-1

Sung Kang 450-1

Zander Lombard 450-1

Alexander Levy 500-1 Corey Conners 500-1

David Lipsky 500-1 Doc Redman 500-1 Doyeob Mun 500-1

Ernie Els 500-1

Kurt Kitayama 500-1

Miguel Angel Jimenez 500-1

Nino Bertasio 500-1

Shugo Imahira 500-1

Stewart Cink 500-1

Callum Shinkwin 750-1

Chan Kim 750-1

Connor Syme 750-1

Darren Clarke 750-1

Dimitrios Papadatos 750-1 Gunn Charoenkul 750-1

Jack Senior 750-1

Jake Mcleod 750-1

James Sugrue 750-1

Matthias Schmid 750-1

Patton Kizzire 750-1

Prom Meesawat 750-1

Sang-hyun Park 750-1 Shaun Norris 750-1 Shubhankar Sharma 750-1 Takumi Kanaya 750-1

Yoshinori Fujimoto 750-1

Yuki Inamori 750-1

Yuta Ikeda 750-1 Andrew Wilson 1000-1

Ashton Turner 1000-1

Austin Connelly 1000-1

Curtis Knipes 1000-1 David Duval 1000-1

Dong-Kyu Jang 1000-1

Garrick Porteous 1000-1

Inn Choon Hwang 1000-1

Isidro Benitez 1000-1

Matthew Baldwin 1000-1

Mikumu Horikawa 1000-1

Paul Lawrie 1000-1 Sam Locke 1000-1

Tom Lehman 1000-1

Tom Thurloway 1000-1

Yosuke Asaji 1000-1

