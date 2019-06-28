British Open 2019 prize money includes record winning payout

The fourth and final men's major championship of the season, the British Open, will remain last among the four biggest tournaments in terms of prize money. We're still pretty sure the winner won't mind.

On Friday, the R&A announced modest increases to both the overall purse ($10.75 million) and first-place payout ($1.935 million). Last year's prize pool totaled $10.5 million with winner Fracesco Molinari earning $1.89 million.

RELATED: Our best 13 bets to win the 2019 British Open

Earlier this month, Gary Woodland won $2.25 million from a $12.5 million prize pool for his U.S. Open victory at Pebble Beach. Brooks Koepka earned $1.98 million from an $11 million pool at the PGA Championship, and Tiger Woods took home $2.07 million from a total of $11.5 million at the Masters.

The Players Championship, the PGA Tour's flagship event, like the U.S. Open, also offered a $12.5 million prize pool with Rory McIlroy claiming a $2.25 million check. The payouts at all four of this year's majors as well as at the Players are record highs.

Here's a look at all the payouts for the 2019 British Open, which will take place at Royal Portrush July 18-21:

RANKING: Introducing the "content kings" of the PGA Tour

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS