U.S. Open 2019: Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH — A month ago the USGA announced that it was increasing the purse for the U.S. Open to $12.5 million, with the winner receiving $2.25 million for his effort. This matches the Players Championship as the most lucrative tournament on the PGA Tour, and keeps the USGA’s marquee event ahead of the other three majors in terms of big-money paydays. (Masters, $11.5 million; PGA Championship, $11 million; Open Championship $10.5 million)

It’s not, however, until you break down the amount of money doled out for all the spots in the field that the largesse comes into full focus. The amount for every place is listed below, and at the end of the championship on Sunday, we’ll fill in how much each player specifically made this week. But simply consider how much some notable past U.S. Open champions made when they won their titles and then look at what the players will be taking in this week, and the disparity is striking.

When Horace Rawlins won the inaugural championship in 1895, he claimed $150. Last place on Sunday will earn, $21,229, or 141 times what Rawlins made.

Since World War II, here’s how much some of the notable winners have earned for their victories:

1950: Ben Hogan at Merion, $4,000
1960: Arnold Palmer at Cherry Hills, $14,400
1962: Jack Nicklaus at Oakmont, $15,000
1973: Johnny Miller at Oakmont, $35,000
1982: Tom Watson at Pebble Beach,$60,000
1992: Tom Kite at Pebble Beach, $275,000
2000: Tiger Woods at Pebble Beach, $800,000
2010: Graeme McDowell at Pebble Beach, $1.35 million

And consider the career U.S. Open earnings of some of the game’s all-time greats. Jack Nicklaus, in 44 U.S. Open starts, made $363,955, slightly more than the player who finishes in eighth place will earn just this week. Arnold Palmer, in 32 U.S. Open starts, made $112,119.50. Finish 23rd on Sunday, and you’ve made more. Ben Hogan’s career U.S. Open earnings ($32,651.66) get beat by the 47th-place finisher.

Long story short: They’re playing for a lot of loot this weekend.

1: $2,250,000
2: $1,350,000
3: $830,466
4: $582,175
5: $484,896
6: $429,951
7: $387,617
8: $347,157
9: $314,190
10: $288,590

11: $263,365
12: $243,509
13: $226,901
14: $209,418
15: $194,433
16: $181,945
17: $171,955
18: $161,965
19: $151,975
20: $141,984

21: $133,368
22: $124,751
23: $116,385
24: $108,642
25: $101,899
26: $96,155
27: $91,784
28: $87,913
29: $84,167
30: $80,420

31: $76,674
32: $72,928
33: $69,181
34: $65,810
35: $63,062
36: $60,315
37: $57,693
38: $55,195
39: $52,698
40: $50,200

41: $47,702
42: $45,205
43: $42,707
44: $40,210
45: $37,712
46: $35,465
47: $33,217
48: $31,094
49: $29,845
50: $28,596

51: $27,847
52: $27,223
53: $26,723
54: $26,473
55: $26,224
56: $25,974
57: $25,724
58: $25,474
59: $25,225
60: $24,975

61: $24,725
62: $24,475
63: $24,226
64: $23,226
65: $23,726
66: $23,476
67: $23,227
68: $22,977
69: $22,727
70: $22,477

71: $22,228
72: $21,978
73: $21,728
74: $21,478
75: $21,229

