PEBBLE BEACH — A month ago the USGA announced that it was increasing the purse for the U.S. Open to $12.5 million, with the winner receiving $2.25 million for his effort. This matches the Players Championship as the most lucrative tournament on the PGA Tour, and keeps the USGA’s marquee event ahead of the other three majors in terms of big-money paydays. (Masters, $11.5 million; PGA Championship, $11 million; Open Championship $10.5 million)

It’s not, however, until you break down the amount of money doled out for all the spots in the field that the largesse comes into full focus. The amount for every place is listed below, and at the end of the championship on Sunday, we’ll fill in how much each player specifically made this week. But simply consider how much some notable past U.S. Open champions made when they won their titles and then look at what the players will be taking in this week, and the disparity is striking.

When Horace Rawlins won the inaugural championship in 1895, he claimed $150. Last place on Sunday will earn, $21,229, or 141 times what Rawlins made.

Since World War II, here’s how much some of the notable winners have earned for their victories:

1950: Ben Hogan at Merion, $4,000

1960: Arnold Palmer at Cherry Hills, $14,400

1962: Jack Nicklaus at Oakmont, $15,000

1973: Johnny Miller at Oakmont, $35,000

1982: Tom Watson at Pebble Beach,$60,000

1992: Tom Kite at Pebble Beach, $275,000

2000: Tiger Woods at Pebble Beach, $800,000

2010: Graeme McDowell at Pebble Beach, $1.35 million

And consider the career U.S. Open earnings of some of the game’s all-time greats. Jack Nicklaus, in 44 U.S. Open starts, made $363,955, slightly more than the player who finishes in eighth place will earn just this week. Arnold Palmer, in 32 U.S. Open starts, made $112,119.50. Finish 23rd on Sunday, and you’ve made more. Ben Hogan’s career U.S. Open earnings ($32,651.66) get beat by the 47th-place finisher.

Long story short: They’re playing for a lot of loot this weekend.

1: $2,250,000

2: $1,350,000

3: $830,466

4: $582,175

5: $484,896

6: $429,951

7: $387,617

8: $347,157

9: $314,190

10: $288,590

11: $263,365

12: $243,509

13: $226,901

14: $209,418

15: $194,433

16: $181,945

17: $171,955

18: $161,965

19: $151,975

20: $141,984

21: $133,368

22: $124,751

23: $116,385

24: $108,642

25: $101,899

26: $96,155

27: $91,784

28: $87,913

29: $84,167

30: $80,420

31: $76,674

32: $72,928

33: $69,181

34: $65,810

35: $63,062

36: $60,315

37: $57,693

38: $55,195

39: $52,698

40: $50,200

41: $47,702

42: $45,205

43: $42,707

44: $40,210

45: $37,712

46: $35,465

47: $33,217

48: $31,094

49: $29,845

50: $28,596

51: $27,847

52: $27,223

53: $26,723

54: $26,473

55: $26,224

56: $25,974

57: $25,724

58: $25,474

59: $25,225

60: $24,975

61: $24,725

62: $24,475

63: $24,226

64: $23,226

65: $23,726

66: $23,476

67: $23,227

68: $22,977

69: $22,727

70: $22,477

71: $22,228

72: $21,978

73: $21,728

74: $21,478

75: $21,229

