PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — You're playing for the claret jug and the chance to be called the "Champion Golfer of the Year." Those are pretty handsome rewards on their own. But after the Open Championship comes to an (expectedly soggy) end on Sunday night at Royal Portrush, the 73 golfers who made the cut also will be taking home a tidy little financial reward.

Last month, the R&A announced that it was making a modest increase to the overall prize money purse for this year's Open, raising it to $10.75 million (the governing body started paying out its prize money in dollars in 2016). In turn, this year's winner will also receive a record amount for an Open champion, taking home $1.935 million. By way of comparison, Gary Woodland made $2.25 million from a $12.5 million purse for his U.S. Open victory at Pebble Beach; Brooks Koepka earned $1.98 million from an $11 million pool at the PGA Championship; and Tiger Woods took home $2.07 million from a total of $11.5 million at the Masters.

RELATED: The prize money at this year's British Open includes a record winning payout

That said, if you're feeling like the R&A's largesse isn't largesse enough, consider what the British Open prize money payout and winner's share was the last time the Open came to Royal Portrush in 1951. England's Max Faulkner received £300 for his two-stroke win over Antonio Cerda, from a TOTAL prize money payout of £1,700 (or roughly $2,125). The last-place finisher this Sunday will receive $23,375 and any pro who teed off on Thursday at Royal Portrush, even if he didn't make the cut, receives $5,000 for competing from the R&A.

OK, here's what everybody who will play 72 holes this week gets to take home. We'll update this with players' names at the end of Sunday's final round.

Win: $1,935,000

2: $1,120,000

3: $718,000

4: $558,000

5: $449,000

6: $389,000

7: $334,000

8: $282,000

9: $247,000

10: $223,000

11: $203,000

12: $180,000

13: $169,000

14: $159,000

15: $147,500

16: $135,500

17: $129,000

18: $123,000

19: $117,750

20: $112,000

21: $107,000

22: $101,500

23: $96,250

24: $91,000

25: $88,000

26: $84,000

27: $81,000

28: $78,000

29: $74,750

30: $71,250

RELATED: What it's like to watch Open with the locals at Portrush's Harbour Bar

31: $68,500

32: $65,000

33: $63,000

34: $61,000

35: $59,000

36: $65,500

37: $53,750

38: $51,520

39: $49,250

40: $47,750

41: $45,750

42: $43,500

43: $41,500

44: $39,500

45: $37,000

46: $35,000

47: $33,500

48: $32,250

49: $31,000

50: $30,250

51: $29,500

52: $29,000

53: $28,500

54: $28,100

55: $27,600

56: $27,200

57: $26,800

58: $26,700

59: $26,600

60: $26,400

RELATED: The lowliest—but greatest—job at Portrush

61: $26,200

62: $26,100

63: $26,000

64: $25,900

65: $25,700

66: $25,600

67: $25,400

68: $25,200

69: $25,000

70: $24,750

71: $23,625

72: $23,500

73: $23,375

Check out Golf Digest Schools for the best in video golf instruction

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS