Golf Digest Podcast3 hours ago

British Open 2018: What kind of player benefits from Carnoustie's dry conditions?

By
Rory McIlroy plays at the 2nd hole while practicing during previews to the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Club on July 17, 2018.
Matthew Lewis/R&ARory McIlroy plays at the 2nd hole while practicing during previews to the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Club on July 17, 2018.

Burnt. Baked out. Toasty. BROWN. However you describe Carnoustie's conditions this week, the overall effect is the same. The 2018 British Open there will play firm and fast.

RELATED: The top 13 picks to win the 2018 British Open

In the days prior to the tournament we've heard about mammoth drives from Padraig Harrington and Brandt Snedeker and a 333-yard 3-iron(!) from Tiger Woods, as players have been surprised -- pleasantly, in the case of shorter hitters like Snedeker -- by how much run they're getting on Carnoustie's fairways. But what type of player really benefits from this? Ryan Herrington called from Scotland to discuss with Sam Weinman and myself.

Related: Catch up on all the Golf Digest Podcasts

Also, on the podcast, we talked about Phil Mickelson working on his stinger, Sergio Garcia's tough (luck?) loss at Carnoustie in 2007, and make our official Open Championship picks. Please have a listen:

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursGolf Digest Podcast: Stacy Lewis discusses her huge…
Golf News & ToursU.S. Open 2018: Is Shinnecock Hills tougher than Oa…
Golf News & ToursGolf Digest Podcast: Dru Love on finally beating da…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection