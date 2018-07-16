The Open Championship2 hours ago

British Open 2018: Television schedule and live-streaming guide

Among the many aspects unique to the Open Championship is the time difference between America and the United Kingdom. This offers American golf fans the rare opportunity to watch live, major championship golf at hours they wouldn't normally do so. It's especially great on the weekend, when coverage begins early in the morning and runs until the early afternoon. As for Thursday and Friday, there's plenty of live streaming options in addition to NBC and Golf Channel coverage (don't worry, we won't tell your boss).

Here's your television schedule and live-streaming guide for the 2018 Open Championship:

Television Schedule (all times ET)

Thursday

Golf Channel -- 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday

Golf Channel -- 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday

Golf Channel -- 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

NBC -- 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Sunday

Golf Channel -- 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

NBC -- 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Live-streaming guide

Throughout the week, TheOpen.com will provide multiple live-streaming options here, including featured groups, highlights and spotlight coverage of holes 8, 9 and 10 at Carnoustie.

