Open Championship3 hours ago

British Open 2018: Scoreboard (accidentally?) roasts Phil Mickelson's Shinnecock rules snafu at Carnoustie

By

Chalk this up to comical serendipity, or that the Scots have a wicked sense of humor. Either way, Phil Mickelson found himself as burnt as the Carnoustie grounds on Wednesday.

In his final day of preparation for the 147th Open Championship, Mickelson was making his way around the venerable links when the BBC's Shourjo Sarkar snapped this photo of the five-time major winner in front of a scoreboard.

This is more than likely coincidence. Conversely, given Martin Slumbers' comments on Mickelson—the R&A chief executive asserted, had Mickelson pulled his Shinnecock shenanigans at the Open, Lefty would have been disqualified—perhaps not. However it came to pass, it appears Carnoustie has claimed its first victim of the week.

Introducing Golf Digest All Access, a new way to improve

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursBritish Open 2018: Andrew Landry in Carnoustie fiel…
Golf News & ToursBritish Open 2018: Reliving one of the most thrilli…
Golf News & ToursBritish Open 2018: R&A announces prize money for 14…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection