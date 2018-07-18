British Open 2018: Scoreboard (accidentally?) roasts Phil Mickelson's Shinnecock rules snafu at Carnoustie

Chalk this up to comical serendipity, or that the Scots have a wicked sense of humor. Either way, Phil Mickelson found himself as burnt as the Carnoustie grounds on Wednesday.

In his final day of preparation for the 147th Open Championship, Mickelson was making his way around the venerable links when the BBC's Shourjo Sarkar snapped this photo of the five-time major winner in front of a scoreboard.

This is more than likely coincidence. Conversely, given Martin Slumbers' comments on Mickelson—the R&A chief executive asserted, had Mickelson pulled his Shinnecock shenanigans at the Open , Lefty would have been disqualified—perhaps not. However it came to pass, it appears Carnoustie has claimed its first victim of the week.

