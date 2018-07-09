British Open 2018: R&A announces prize money for 147th Open at Carnoustie

The claret jug is one of golf's ultimate and iconic prizes. What it does for the bank account ain't too shabby, either.

The R&A announced on Monday that this year's Open Championship will boast a $10.8 million purse and $1.89 million winner's share. Both are up from last year's marks of $10.25 million and $1.85 million.

"The prize fund reflects The Open’s position as one of the world’s great sporting events," said Martin Slumbers, chief executive of the R&A, “and we look forward to seeing the best players in the sport competing for the claret jug at Carnoustie.”

Finishing short of a major title can be agonizing to one's psyche, although the consolation prize will help alleviate that pain. The runner-up at Carnoustie will still take home $1,089,000, with third place not too far behind at $701,000. Players finishing inside the top 21 will earn six-digit payouts.

While impressive figures, they do fall short of their major brethren. Patrick Reed grabbed $1.98 million for his green jacket, while Brooks Koepka cashed in a cool $2.16 million for his feats at Shinnecock.

This year's Open will begin on July 19th at Carnoustie. Jordan Spieth is the defending champion.

