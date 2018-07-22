Payday at Carnoustie2 hours ago

British Open 2018: How much prize money every player earned at the 2018 Open Championship

Francesco Molinari
CARNOUSTIE, Scotland — Francesco Molinari earned the claret jug, the title "Champion Golfer of the Year" and the glory of winning a major championship, the first Italian to do such a thing, by shooting a closing 69 on Sunday at Carnoustie Golf Links, finishing off an eight-under 276 at the 147th Open Championship. Oh, and the 35-year-old also earned some money for his effort. A lot of money. Actually, an awful lot of money. Molinari wound up walking away will $1.89 million, or roughly £1.4 million. By comparison, here how much the winners made in the seven previous Open Championship visits to Carnoustie:

2007, Padraig Harrington, £750,000
1999, Paul Lawrie, £350,000
1975, Tom Watson, £7,500
1968, Gary Player, £3,000
1953, Ben Hogan, £500
1937, Henry Cotton, £100
1931, Tommy Armour, £100

Molinari's 276 was the lowest 72-hole score ever shot at Carnoustie, made more impressive by the fact he played the final 37 holes without making a bogey and had just one three-putt for the week. Suffice it to say, everybody who made the cut will walk away with a fairly nice reward. Here's the breakdown for the entire field from Carnoustie Golf Links.

Win: Francesco Molinari, -8, $1,890,000
T-2: Justin Rose, -6, $694,250
T-2: Rory McIlroy, -6, $694,250
T-2: Xander Schauffele, -6, $694,250
T-2: Kevin Kisner, -6, $694,250
T-6: Eddie Pepperell, -5, $327,000
T-6: Tiger Woods, -5, $327,000
T-6: Kevin Chappell, -5, $327,000
T-9: Tony Finau, -4, $219,000
T-9: Matt Kuchar, -4, $219,000
T-9: Jordan Spieth, -4, $219,000
T-12: Patrick Cantlay, -3, $154,500
T-12: Thorbjorn Olesen, -3, $154,500
T-12: Ryan Moore, -3, $154,500
T-12: Tommy Fleetwood, -3, $154,500
T-12: Webb Simpson, -3, $154,500
T-17: Jason Day, -2, $109,714
T-17: Pat Perez, -2, $109,714
T-17: Erik Van Rooyen, -2, $109,714
T-17: Charley Hoffman, -2, $109,714
T-17: Adam Scott, -2, $109,714
T-17: Zach Johnson, -2, $109,714
T-17: Alex Noren, -2, $109,714

T-24: Stewart Cink, -1, $84,000
T-24: Phil Mickelson, -1, $84,000
T-24: Bernhard Langer, -1, $84,000
T-24: Danny Willett, -1, $84,000
T-28: Thomas Pieters, E, $67,143
T-28: Julian Suri, E, $67,143
T-28: Patrick Reed, E, $67,143
T-28: Rickie Fowler, E, $67,143
T-28: Louis Oosthuizen, E, $67,143
T-28: Chris Wood, E, $67,143
T-28: Austin Cook, E, $67,143
T-35: Henrik Stenson, +1, $53,750
T-35: Adam Hadwin, +1, $53,750
T-35: Michael Kim, +1, $53,750
T-35: Satoshi Kodaira, +1, $53,750
T-39: Luke List, +2, $41,375
T-39: Brooks Koepka, +2, $41,375
T-39: Cameron Davis, +2, $41,375
T-39: Ryan Fox, +2, $41,375
T-39: Masahiro Kawamura, +2, $41,375
T-39: Ross Fisher, +2, $41,375
T-39: Kyle Stanley, +2, $41,375
T-39: Li Haotong, +2, $41,375

T-47: Brendan Steele, +3, $31,000
T-47: Tom Lewis, +3, $31,000
T-47: Sean Crocker, +3, $31,000
T-47: Yusaki Miyazato, +3, $31,000
T-51: Bryson DeChambeau, +4, $27,161
T-51: Tyrell Hatton, +4, $27,161
T-51: Kevin Na, +4, $27,161
T-51: Paul Casey, +4, $27,161
T-51: Shubhankar Sharma, +4, $27,161
T-51: Yuta Ikeda, +4, $27,161
T-51: Jason Dufner, +4, $27,161
T-51: Lucas Herbert, +4, $27,161
T-51: Byeong Hun An, +4, $27,161
60: Marc Leishman, +5, $25,800
T-61: Brett Rumford, +6, $25,317
T-61: Gavin Green, +6, $25,317
T-61: Marcu Kinhult, +6, $25,317
T-61: Brandon Stone, +6, $25,317
T-61: Lee Westwood, +6, $25,317
T-61: Shaun Norris, +6, $25,317
T-67: Si Woo Kim, +7, $24,250
T-67: Paul Dunne, +7, $24,250
T-67: Gary Woodland, +7, $24,250
T-67: Rhys Enoch, +7, $24,250
T-67: Matthew Southgate, +7, $24,250
T-67: Sung Kang, +7, $24,250
T-67: Zander Lombard, +7, $24,250
74: Rafa Cabrera Bello, +8, $23,675
T-75: Beau Hossler, +9, $23,488
T-75: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, +9, $23,488
T-75: Sam Locke, +9, Amateur
78: Cameron Smith, +10, $23,300
79: Keegan Bradley, +11, $23,175

