Part-time golfers10 hours ago

Brandel Chamblee qualifies for Senior Open for the second year in a row

By

For a second consecutive year, Brandel Chamblee's trip to the UK to cover the Open Championship will include playing in an Open himself.

On Monday, the NBC/Golf Channel analyst swapped his microphone for his golf clubs and qualified for this week's Senior Open Championship at Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club. Chamblee earned his spot in the field by shooting a one-under-par 72 at Fairhaven. Golfweek's Eamon Lynch snapped this photo after of his happy friend:

It wasn't quite the performance as last year when Chamblee shot 69 and was medalist at his qualifier. This time, he finished tied for eighth among the 133 golfers who finished their rounds. And if we're nitpicking his play—as Chamblee does (well) of others at his day job—he bogeyed a par 5 to finish his round. Not very clutch, Brandel!

All kidding aside, this is an impressive accomplishment for a part-time golfer. Even if Chamblee, 57, happens to be a part-time golfer who once won on the PGA Tour.

Chamblee's next goal? Play better than he did at St. Andrews last year, where he shot 77-75 to miss the cut. After, he bluntly assessed his own golf game.

“It was tougher than I thought it would be,” Chamblee said following the second round. “Yesterday I wasn’t sharp hitting the ball, and I putted atrociously. Today, I was pretty sharp hitting the ball, but I found my way into a couple of pot bunkers. And continued to putt like a buffoon.”

In other words, no matter how he plays this week, it should be entertaining.

PODCAST: Brandel Chamblee on competing again, and, yes, Tiger Woods

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursBrandel Chamblee qualifies for Senior Open for the …
Golf News & ToursThe Open Championship is the right way to end the m…
Golf News & ToursGolfers at premier course urged to stop hitting bal…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection