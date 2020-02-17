Trending
Hate To See It

Brad Marchand getting cross-checked from behind is the best video you'll see today

By
4 hours ago

To build up a hatred for Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand, all you need is a functioning set of eyes. He is a rat. He is scum. He is, in other words, the perfect Boston athlete. Bruins fans like to play the "if he was on your team, you'd love him card!" but he's one of those guys where that might not actually apply. If he came to your team in a trade or in free agency, you'd probably still hate his guts.

Remember, this is the same guy who likes to punch people in the back of the head while they're down and then run and hide. The same guy who had to be told by the NHL to stop licking his opponents, as if he were an unruly toddler. The same guy who crushed his Stanley Cup parade last year, despite the fact that his team actually lost the Stanley Cup. Whoops!

These transgressions are just the very tip of the Marchand iceberg, and the iceberg is, by some miracle, larger than his nose (there's plenty more scumminess to be found in his "Dirtiest Hits" video on YouTube, a compilation reserved for only the scummiest of scum). That's why I, and any hockey fan outside of Boston, can't help but stand and applaud when the rat gets a tase of his own medicine like he did on Sunday at Madison Sqaure Garden. In the video below, you'll see Marchand go full Marchand, cross-checking New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren from behind because Lindgren gave a little love tap to his teammate Patrice Bergeron. Moments later, Marchand gets an even more vicious cross-check from behind from Pavel Buchnevich:

There might not be a more satisfying video for hockey fans to watch this year than this one, over and over and over again. No one has ever deserved to get sent flying face first into the ice more than Marchand, and I feel comfortable saying that because he did not get injured on the play. Just want to make it clear that we are not rooting for injury or condoning any type of hit that would result in a concussion. What we do condone is Brad Marchand getting ragdolled, and we're not alone:

In an era where no one can agree on anything, it's heartwarming to see everyone unite on the topic of Brad Marchand being a trash bag. Brings a tear to my eye ...

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Monday Superlatives

The Slam Dunk judges were right

3 hours ago
Hate To See It

Brad Marchand getting cross-checked from behind is the best video you'll see today

4 hours ago
Tour Life

PGA Tour WAG concedes she can't compete with Tiger Woods on Valentine's Day

February 15, 2020
Shots Fired

This quote from Brodie Van Wagenen is the biggest Mets win since Game 3 of the 2015 World...

February 14, 2020
HOPS

Zach LaVine would have won the NBA Dunk Contest by just attempting this absurd dunk

February 14, 2020
Dangle Nation

You won't see a filthier, more illegal goal in the NHL this season (but it counted!)

February 14, 2020
From The Parking Lot

Steven Adams' first career 3-pointer was even more glorious than we could have imagined

February 14, 2020
Wheeling and dealing

Ryan Miller trades a puck for a box of Thin Mints, is instantly the NHL's best GM

February 14, 2020
Hard-Hitting Journalism

LA news station puts final nail in Astros coffin with brutal Jose Altuve chyron

February 13, 2020
Tour Tales

David Feherty recalls the time he failed to get Payne Stewart back for an all-time prank

February 13, 2020
What Could Go Wrong?

Is Holly Sonders and Vegas Dave's relationship strong enough to withstand golf lessons? The is...

February 13, 2020
Change Of Heart

Astros owner Jim Crane changes opinion on sign stealing having an impact on the game in record...

February 13, 2020
Fantasy baseball

Now for some actual good baseball news: Full minor-league rosters are coming to MLB The Show...

February 13, 2020
Projectile Vomit

These are two of the most puke-worthy backdoor covers in the history of gambling

February 13, 2020
Wedding Crashers

Here's everything you ever wanted to know about Rickie Fowler's wedding (and some stuff you

February 12, 2020
This Guy Gets It

Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich shows he's fully aware he might get traded in hilarious clip

February 12, 2020
Fine Dining

Ty Kelly unearths minor-league baseball's darkest secret: The lunches, dear god the lunches

February 12, 2020
Random Daggers

Shaq roasts a former teammate with embarrassing, old NBA Dunk Contest clip (again)

February 12, 2020
Related
Golf News & ToursDespite a bad miss, Harold Varner III is still good…
Golf News & ToursAugusta National completes tunnel to state-of-the-a…
Golf EquipmentLamkin grip lineup for 2020 adds new elements to ma…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved