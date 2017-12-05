Trending
Billy Bush says doctors told him he was "a half inch from dying" on the golf course

22 minutes ago

Billy Bush has been back in the news after writing an op-ed for the New York Times about that infamous "Access Hollywood" tape with President Donald Trump. Turns out, a recent scare on the golf course nearly kept any of it from happening.

Bush appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Monday night to discuss the serious piece, but Colbert's last question concerned this Instagram Bush posted from a hospital bed the week before:

We'll let Billy tell the story (Starts at the 11:40 mark):

Obviously, Bush took quite a shot -- a sliced 3-wood from another hole -- to end up in the hospital, but apparently, it could have been much, much worse.

"But the doctor told me if it was half an inch higher you might have died," Bush told Colbert.

Glad to hear you're OK, Billy, and good story. Also, good job pretending that you didn't know you were going to be asked about that.

