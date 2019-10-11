Trending
MLB Playoffs

Big Papi spiking Frank Thomas' water bottle was the only good thing to come out of Game 5 of Astros-Rays

By
3 hours ago

We're not breaking any news in saying that the NBA on TNT crew is the best when it comes to pre- and post-game coverage. And it's not even because of their coverage of the game, it's more them just having fun and making people laugh, including themselves. Up until the MLB Playoffs a few years ago, when FOX teamed up Kevin Burkhardt, Alex Rodriguez, Pete Rose and Frank Thomas, no other sport had anything like it. Then Rose got into a little trouble, as he often does, thus breaking up what was a good thing.

But FOX did find a good replacement in David Ortiz, who looks remarkably good on set this postseason despite being shot this past June in one of the more mysterious stories of the year in sports. On Thursday night, prior to Game 5 of the ALDS between the Houston Astros and the Tampa Bay Rays, the FOX crew had their NBA on TNT-type viral moment, when Big Papi could be seen spiking the Big Hurt's water bottle before the pre-game show:

So much to unpack here. For starters, look at the time when this shot is being poured. It's 5:32 p.m.! I'm all for happy hour, but I would not want to be taking a sip of Tito's before I had to talk on camera for the next few hours.

Second, Big Papi just carries around a handle of Tito's with him? What an animal. I'm guessing the second the show ends he's pulling that thing out and going to WORK on it. Speaking of, how about Thomas not even noticing the taste for a solid five seconds after? That's a man who has had a few sips of liquor in his life.

Good stuff from these guys to drum up a little social media buzz, and, much like the NBA on TNT guys, their actual analysis is quite strong too. If you can watch any of the pre or post shows, I highly recommend them. Just don't be surprised if A-Rod is slurring his words one of these nights after Papi gets a hold of his water bottle.

RELATED: Bartolo Colón announces steamy new memoir, 'Big Sexy'

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Rising Stars

The reference Pat McAfee made during the Syracuse-NC State broadcast should be enough to earn...

2 hours ago
Viral Moments

The best part of Patriots vs. Giants was the birth of a new Eli Manning meme

2 hours ago
MLB Playoffs

Big Papi spiking Frank Thomas' water bottle was the only good thing to come out of Game 5 of...

3 hours ago
WAGs

European Tour winner gets interrupted by his fiancée closing port-o-potty door, has classic...

4 hours ago
Gritty the Great

Lindsey Vonn, P.K. Subban and Gritty is the love triangle of our times

a day ago
50 Shades of Bartolo

Bartolo Colón announces steamy new memoir, 'Big Sexy'

October 10, 2019
Savage Burns

Jeff Van Gundy low-key buried Kevin Durant in his response to Durant's comments about the not...

October 10, 2019
Tenuous Golf Connections

Did a clubhouse putting contest lead to the St. Louis Cardinals' historic 10-run inning? Of it...

October 10, 2019
Viral Video

Montana played its golf state championship in snow because the players there are tougher than...

October 10, 2019
Viral Video

Eddie Pepperell is like Guy Fieri with talent, evidenced by this video of the golfer reviewing...

October 9, 2019
Married to the Game

Tyler Lockett discusses his virginity in new poetry book, is most disciplined dude in the NFL

October 9, 2019
Gambling

Our sure-thing, stone-cold lock, college football/golf cross-sport parlay of the week: Ok,...

October 9, 2019
NC-17

Drew Doughty checked in with the most NSFW goal celebration of all time against the Calgary...

October 9, 2019
Break Stuff

The Philadelphia Flyers new rage room should see HEAVY use this season

October 9, 2019
Fantasy Busts

OJ Howard makes sick one-handed catch as Rays game, shows his fantasy owners that he does in...

October 9, 2019
HandshakeGate

Richard Sherman said Baker Mayfield didn't shake is hand. The lie detector determined that was...

October 8, 2019
Memory Lane

PGA Tour caddie shares adorable letter—and poem—he wrote to Fred Couples as a kid

October 8, 2019
Gronk TV

Rob Gronkowski is now a Fox football analyst, what could possibly go wrong?

October 8, 2019
Related
The LoopThe reference Pat McAfee made during the Syracuse-N…
Golf News & ToursNa’s putter, Couples’ wedge, Rory’s driver: The bes…
The LoopThe best part of Patriots vs. Giants was the birth …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection