Best Golf Resorts In The Southeast

Editors Choice 2018

AUBURN MARRIOTT OPELIKA (ALA.) HOTEL & CONFERENCE CENTER AT GRAND NATIONAL

Overlooking Lake Saugahatchee, the low-profile hotel is adjacent to the 54-hole Grand National golf complex, a key part of Alabama's famed Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail.
Marriott International

THE LODGE AT OLD WAVERLY
West Point, Miss.

With the addition of Gil Hanse's Mossy Oak Golf Club, which opened in 2016, the tiny town of West Point, Miss.—two-and-a-half hours from Memphis, and four hours from Atlanta—has become a desirable hub for golfers in the south. Old Waverly, the Bob Cupp and Jerry Pate course, was the site of the 1999 U.S. Women's Open and 2006 U.S. Women's Mid-Amateur, will host the 2019 U.S. Women's Amateur.
RENAISSANCE BIRMINGHAM (ALA.) ROSS BRIDGE GOLF RESORT & SPA

There are dramatic designs at this suburban Birmingham resort, from the Tudor-style hotel of brick and stone to the massively sculptured Ross Bridge course, perhaps the toughest on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail.
REYNOLDS LAKE OCONEE
Greensboro, Ga.

There are a number of accommodation options, from a Ritz-Carlton to lakeside condos, plus access to five outstanding courses, including Great Waters by Jack Nicklaus, ranked among America's 100 Greatest Public Courses.
SEA ISLAND (GA.) RESORT

A $25-million enhancement project recently completed includes new oceanfront cottages, including a pool overlooking the ocean, an 18-hole putting course and a 17,000-square-foot practice facility. Other highlights still include The Cloister, seemingly transported from Italy's Mediterranean coast, or The Lodge at Sea Island, with its 24-hour butler service. Both offer rounds at the Seaside, Plantation and Retreat courses.
