C.B. Macdonald's nearly 100-year-old design of the Old White at The Greenbrier was always respected, but after Lester George's restoration (re-establishing such things as a Principal's Nose bunker and Dragon's Teeth mounds), Golf Digest panelists rediscovered its pleasures and ranked it the Best New Public Remodel of 2007. It now hosts The Greenbrier Classic, an annual event on the PGA Tour.

100 Greatest Public History: Ranked since 2013. Highest ranking: No. 29 in 2014-15