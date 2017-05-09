Sandia Park, N.M. / 866-898-5987 / paakoridge.com / Ken Dye (2000)
/ 7,562 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 57.8193
Paa-Ko Ridge, Golf Digest's Best New Affordable Public Course of 2000, is quite long from the tips and regular tees. Yes, a golf ball carries farther at its 6,500-foot elevation, but Paa-Ko also plays long because both nines work up mountain foothills for several holes before playing downhill. The 496-yard par-4 seventh is the same shape and dimensions as the 10th at Augusta National and the back tees of the par-4 17th, atop a butte, affords perhaps the best vista in New Mexico. There are very wide and deep greens here, too, so a depth chart is a must.
100 Greatest Public History: Ranked since 2003. Highest ranking: No. 20, 2005-06