Best Golf Resorts In The Rockies And Great Plains

BIG CEDAR LODGE

Ridgedale, Mo.

Some of the most work around the country is seen at Big Cedar Lodge. A new Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw course will open in 2019 and Tiger Woods' design team has its new course, Payne's Valley, ready to open in 2020. Big Cedar Lodge features a rustic lodge and lakeside cottages, the eye-opening nine-hole par-3 Top of the Rock by Jack Nicklaus, one of the more fascinating practice ranges in golf designed by Arnold Palmer, a 13-hole course designed by Gary Player, the 18-hole Buffalo Springs by Tom Fazio.

THE BROADMOOR

Colorado Springs

A grand hotel at the base of Cheyenne Mountain overlooks two 18s, both a combination of Donald Ross and Robert Trent Jones-designed holes. A third 18, by Arnold Palmer and revised by Nicklaus Design, is nearby.

THE PRAIRIE CLUB

Valentine, Neb.

There are courses designed by Tom Lehman and Graham Marsh and a fun 10-hole pitch & putt by Gil Hanse to offer the complete Sandhills experience. Lodging and one 18 edge the pine-lined Snake River gorge.

THE RITZ CARLTON, BACHELOR GULCH

Avon, Colo.

The mammoth ski lodge on a mountain slope offers preferred tee times to nearby Red Sky Golf Club, whose Fazio and Norman 18s are ranked among America's 100 Greatest Public Courses.

