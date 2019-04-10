Best Golf Resorts In Florida

HAMMOCK BEACH, A SALAMANDER GOLF & SPA RESORT

Palm Coast

Six holes on the Jack Nicklaus-designed Ocean Course skirt the Atlantic. The inland Tom Watson-designed Conservatory is boldly dotted with sod-wall bunkers.

More Information

Pinterest Mark Whitright/Courtesy of Hammock Beach

INNISBROOK, A SALAMANDER GOLF & SPA RESORT

Palm Harbor

Four 18s, including the lush, hilly, tree-lined Copperhead Course, a favorite of many players on the PGA Tour. Lots of old oaks.

More Information

Pinterest Courtesy of Innisbrook

OMNI AMELIA ISLAND PLANTATION RESORT

A hidden secret in Florida, with golf among sand dunes and along tidal marshes in a pleasant climate. Pete Dye's Oak Marsh course is a less-difficult version of his famed Harbour Town.

More Information

Pinterest Mark O'Tyson/Courtesy of Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort

REUNION, A SALAMANDER GOLF & SPA RESORT

Kissimmee

Three courses from legends Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson are available here—all of which made Golf Digest's Top-75 courses you can play in Florida . On the Watson Course, youngsters can also play FootGolf.

More Information

STREAMSONG RESORT

A first-class hotel and three incredible 18s, one by Tom Doak (Blue), Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw (Red) and the newest, by Gil Hanse (Black) were created from towering mine spoils. All courses made Golf Digest's America's Second 100 Greatest courses this year. More Information

Pinterest Stephen Szurlej

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Sign up for Golf Digest All Access today