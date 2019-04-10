Editors' Choice: Destinations & Accommodations35 minutes ago

Best Golf Resorts In Florida

HAMMOCK BEACH, A SALAMANDER GOLF & SPA RESORT
Palm Coast

Six holes on the Jack Nicklaus-designed Ocean Course skirt the Atlantic. The inland Tom Watson-designed Conservatory is boldly dotted with sod-wall bunkers.
INNISBROOK, A SALAMANDER GOLF & SPA RESORT
Palm Harbor

Four 18s, including the lush, hilly, tree-lined Copperhead Course, a favorite of many players on the PGA Tour. Lots of old oaks.
OMNI AMELIA ISLAND PLANTATION RESORT
A hidden secret in Florida, with golf among sand dunes and along tidal marshes in a pleasant climate. Pete Dye's Oak Marsh course is a less-difficult version of his famed Harbour Town.
REUNION, A SALAMANDER GOLF & SPA RESORT
Kissimmee

Three courses from legends Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson are available here—all of which made Golf Digest's Top-75 courses you can play in Florida. On the Watson Course, youngsters can also play FootGolf.
STREAMSONG RESORT
A first-class hotel and three incredible 18s, one by Tom Doak (Blue), Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw (Red) and the newest, by Gil Hanse (Black) were created from towering mine spoils. All courses made Golf Digest's America's Second 100 Greatest courses this year. More Information

Streamsong 7 Blue
