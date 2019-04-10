Best Golf Resorts In Florida

HAMMOCK BEACH, A SALAMANDER GOLF & SPA RESORT
Palm Coast
Six holes on the Jack Nicklaus-designed Ocean Course skirt the Atlantic. The inland Tom Watson-designed Conservatory is boldly dotted with sod-wall bunkers.
More Information
INNISBROOK, A SALAMANDER GOLF & SPA RESORT
Palm Harbor
Four 18s, including the lush, hilly, tree-lined Copperhead Course, a favorite of many players on the PGA Tour. Lots of old oaks.
More Information
OMNI AMELIA ISLAND PLANTATION RESORT
A hidden secret in Florida, with golf among sand dunes and along tidal marshes in a pleasant climate. Pete Dye's Oak Marsh course is a less-difficult version of his famed Harbour Town.
More Information
REUNION, A SALAMANDER GOLF & SPA RESORT
Kissimmee
Three courses from legends Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson are available here—all of which made Golf Digest's Top-75 courses you can play in Florida. On the Watson Course, youngsters can also play FootGolf.
More Information
STREAMSONG RESORT
A first-class hotel and three incredible 18s, one by Tom Doak (Blue), Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw (Red) and the newest, by Gil Hanse (Black) were created from towering mine spoils. All courses made Golf Digest's America's Second 100 Greatest courses this year. More Information