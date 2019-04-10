Best Drones

Thanks to the rise in drone popularity, it has never been easier to find an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) to suit your needs and budget. You can find tiny (and flimsy) copters for $50 at your favorite toy store. But if you’re interested in shooting high-quality video and taking real flights, the UAVs from DJI and Parrot are the best.

DJI’s Mavic Pro 2 Pro is the latest in a long line of extremely capable performers from the dominant drone manufacturer. The Mavic 2 Pro will fly for 30 minutes at up to 45 miles per hour, its sensors can detect and avoid obstacles, and it can track and follow high-speed targets on the ground.

The Parrot Bebop 2 FPV package comes with everything you need to be fully immersed in your flight—a copter that will run 25 minutes on a charge, goggles designed to hold your smartphone in front of your eyes to see the live video feed from the drone, and a dedicated video controller. It’s not as fast (and the camera isn’t as powerful) as the Mavic, but at the price compared to its near-professional-grade counterpart, the Parrot is a great place to start.

Enthusiast: DJI Mavic 2 Pro, $1,499

Hobbyist: Parrot Bebop 2 FPV, $599

