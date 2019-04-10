Best Belts For Golfers

Finding the perfect belt to suit your apparel and lifestyle needs is not easy. A bad belt can ruin your outfit and hinder your golf game in an instant. Beltology’s belts solve any saggy-pant issues, are ultra comfortable and are stylish enough to enhance any outfit. Every Beltology belt is made with a stretch weave design that will move and adjust with your body. Whether that means moving with your hips through the golf swing or making room for that second slice of cake, the adaptive comfort is noticeable. Each belt is hand-crafted in New York City with ultra-high-end materials. These belts don’t have holes, so sizing is easy, and there are a variety of color options to cover every occasion. Though the rule is to always match your belt to your pants, some of the fun colors and patterns from Beltology are worth the risk. Whether you pick multicolored woven, bold neon or classic brown-leather versions, these belts will make a statement. The company also recently launched a women’s line that has a lot of stylish options perfect for on and off the course.

Beltology, starting at $95

Available at beltology.com