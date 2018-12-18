Bernhard Langer’s family has added a Major League Baseball player to its roster

Life is good for Bernhard Langer, couldn’t be better, some might say. Some, however, would be wrong.

The man who has discovered the fountain of youth and won’t reveal its location now has a Major League Baseball player in his family.

Yep, on Dec. 1, Langer’s daughter Christina married Chase De Jong, who pitches for the Minnesota Twins. De Jong posted a wedding photo on Instagram.

The two have dated for awhile. Chase, in fact, caddied for Christina when she partnered with Dad in the PNC Father Son Challenge in 2016.

Christina, meanwhile, has caddied for her father on the PGA Tour Champions on occasion. Langer, 61, is coming off yet another remarkable year on the senior tour, having won the Charles Schwab Cup for the fourth time in five years and the fifth time overall.

De Jong, 24, joined the Twins in September, was 1-1 with a 3.57 earned run average in four starts, and remains on the team’s 40-man roster, with a chance to crash its starting rotation in 2019, according to this report .

He is a perfect fit for the Langer family. If baseball is his first love, golf is a close second. A native of Long Beach, Calif., he plays to a handicap index of 4.4 at Old Ranch Country Club in nearby Seal Beach. He played nine rounds in November and has played four rounds as a newlywed in December.

Wife Christina was co-captain of the women’s golf team at Florida Athletic University in her senior season in 2015-’16.

In another Instagram post dated Oct. 27, De Jong noted that he shot 73 to beat Christina by two a day after she bettered him with a 72 to his 79.

“It’s the coolest thing!! We have so much fun competing against each other. Loser has to do the dishes is our standard bet!” he wrote.