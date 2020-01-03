Trending
Behold the greatest golf trick shot/beer pong setup ever

Humans have made incredible strides in innovation through the years, but this beer pong setup might deserve a place among the Hoover Dam and the personal computer. It comes from golf trick shot artist Garrett Clark (AKA GM Golf), and it's one of the most complex Rube Goldberg machines we've ever seen.

Putting a ping-pong ball into a hole six feet away is certainly the easiest trick Clark has ever pulled, but that's just the beginning. The putt sets off a chain of events involving other golf clubs, three floors of a house, and of course, dominos, before a different ping-pong ball finds a red solo cup. Check it out:

Yes, this is an early candidate for the putt of the decade. And yes, this guy and his friends must have a lot of time on their hands.

Anyway, if you're looking to spice up your drinking games this weekend, well, good luck trying to copy this.

