Social-Media Theories6 hours ago

Augusta hotel prices are surging in October. Are you thinking what we're thinking?

By
2019 Masters
J.D. CubanTiger Woods celebrates during the final round of the 2019 Masters Tournament held in Augusta, GA.

A week ago, tournament chairman and Augusta National club president Fred Ridley announced the 2020 Masters would be postponed due to concerns over the spreading coronavirus. The socially responsible move left the golf community appreciative that the year's first men's major hadn't been canceled outright and, naturally, guessing when it might be rescheduled.

Though there haven't been any announcements from Augusta National, social-media sleuths have been sharing a theory about a potential new date. Several people have been posting screenshots of canceled hotel reservations they had previously made for early October. Within the last week it would appear many who had already booked rooms were suddenly alerted that their reservations had been dropped.

augusta hotel.png

RELATED: Augusta National postpones 2020 Masters

Most of those room rates had been booked at normal October prices for Augusta, Ga., which in some cases could be less than $100 a night. However, if the Masters were to be rescheduled to October, those hotels could charge far more than that price.

And apparently, that's what they're starting to do. We went online Friday morning to try to book a hotel room at the Fairfield Inn and Suites in Augusta for any of the last three weeks of October. We found that a week-long stay will cost you … wait to it … $10,493. For reference, that same number of nights in November goes for $623.

augusta oct hotel.png

Similarly, rates at the Residence Inn in Augusta have been reported to have jumped from $139 a night to $999; Ecco Suites from $79 to $650 and the Knights Inn from $49 to $449.

We'll let you do the math, but the surge naturally has many under the impression that the 2020 Masters will take place in October, with some surmising as LPGA player Marina Alex did above that the week of Oct. 5-12 might be the ultimate date. If nothing else, it gives us something fun to obsess over during the current age of social distancing.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursWhat it was like to spend a (surreal) last few hour…
Golf News & ToursHow some golf companies are stepping up to help wit…
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods' foundation offers help to students dur…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved