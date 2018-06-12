Ask Golf Digest: Will Polarized Lenses Make A Difference For My Golf Vision?

In your 2018 Editors' Choice feature, you recommended Electric OHM Grey Lens sunglasses. I also do a lot of fishing and would like to upgrade to the OHM+ Polar (polarized). Will those make a difference for my golf vision? – Doug Kucyk, Grosse Point Shores, Mich.

Polarized lenses are mainly designed to reduce glare when you're on the water. So, yes, they're great for fishing. But that level of glare reduction can make it hard to read greens when you're playing golf. In an ideal world, you'd have a polarized pair for fishing and a non-polarized pair for golf, says Cyle Cadam, Electric's director of golf. "If you had to have one, I'd have non-polar just because polarized is worse for golf than non-polar is for fishing," he says.

My tee often pops into the air after I hit driver. Does the direction of its flight signify anything? – Eric Meyers, Greenville, S.C.

Possibly. When you tee it high for a driver and come through impact on an upward angle of attack, you're hitting the top part of the tee and knocking it toward the target. As it bounces off the ground, it often rebounds up and away from the target. If you push the tee deeper into the ground and strike it at a downward angle, the bottom end of the tee often gets ripped out of the ground, and the entire tee might flip into the air, usually toward the target. But the head of the tee is round, and grass isn't a perfect surface, so plenty of variables prevent it from offering clear diagnostic swing information.

My vintage putter grip becomes slick and shiny after a round or two. Some elbow grease and sandpaper fixes it. Can I use the sandpaper during a round? – Alex Harpowiski, Jackson, Mich.

When it comes to gripping your clubs, the Rules of Golf are pretty accommodating. You can wear a glove, wrap a towel around the grip and even cover the grip with resin, powder or drying/moisturizing agents. Sandpaper, however, would be a breach of Rule 4-2a, which says you can't purposely change the characteristics of a club. The penalty for using that club? DQ. We like vintage clubs, too, but have you thought about bringing your putter's grip into the 21st century?

