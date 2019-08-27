Trending
SHADE ON SHADE

Serena Williams' husband trolls Maria Sharapova at US Open, proves true love still exists

By
9 minutes ago
2019 US Open - Day 1
Matthew Stockman

Romance is alive and well—at least in Flushing, Queens.

In a loving gesture—equivalent to Noah restoring a house for Allie in “The Notebook,” Shah Jahan conceiving of the Taj Mahal as a dedication to his wife, and the time I constructed a newspaper to ask a girl to prom in high-school (she said yes)—Alexis Ohanian wore a shirt to the US Open.

Now I know what you’re thinking. “Hey, Greg. How does Serena Williams’ husband wearing a shirt reach the generous heights of Noah, Shah Jahan and yourself?”

First off, great question. Secondly, it’s kind of weird that you address me in your innermost thoughts. Finally, let me tell you.

In order to support Williams and make a statement, Ohanian—also the co-founder of Reddit—wore a shirt trolling his wife’s competitor. Maria Sharapova, the once-great Russian tennis player and Williams’ adversary on this fateful day, was suspended back in 2016 for 15 months for taking the banned substance meldonium. Knowing this, Ohanian donned a D.A.R.E. shirt, which represents saying no to drugs and millions of boring middle-school assemblies around the United States.

To exacerbate the humiliation, Sharapova was embarrassed on the court as badly as off of it. Williams won 56 points to Sharapova’s 28 and went on to win in straight sets 6-1, 6-1.

RELATED: The Serena Williams outburst in her U.S. Open defeat was one of the most dramatic tennis moments of all time

Unlike her husband, Williams remained above the fray declaring that Sharapova was an “incredibly tough draw” and “such a good player.” The shirt, however, said everything she needed to say.

Ohanian might not be screaming, “I want all of you, forever, you and me, every day,” to Williams after her victories, but this subtle way to profess his love makes a similar statement.

