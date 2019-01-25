Trending
Apparently Michelle Wie is dating the son of NBA legend Jerry West

This has been a busy week in golf dating news for those paying attention, and don't worry, we have been. First came the revelation that LPGA star Danielle Kang was seeing up-and-coming pro Maverick McNealy. Now comes Michelle Wie subtly acknowledging on Instagram that she is dating Jonnie West, an executive in the Golden State Warriors’ front office and the son of “The Logo” himself, NBA legend Jerry West.

Like McNealy, the son of billionaire Sun Microsystems founder Scott McNealy, Jonnie West, 29, has managed to carve out an impressive career apart from his famous father. As the Warriors’ director of basketball operations, he made a steady rise through the organization and has aspirations of being an NBA GM. And his golf connection runs deeper than just a major champion girlfriend. A frequent golf partner of Warriors’ star Stephen Curry, West even subbed in as Curry’s caddie when Curry played in the Web.com’s Ellie Mae Classic last August. He is a member of TPC Stonabrae Country Club, where the tournament was held, so he was able to help Curry piece together an impressive a 71 (and well, a less-impressive closing 86).

Wie has been inactive on tour since having surgery on her hand in October, but along with divulging her new love interest, she also said she received encouraging news from doctors. She has previously said she can resume hitting balls in February.

