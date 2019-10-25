Apparently, Chris Paul has some serious bad blood with the. . . Red Hot Chili Peppers?

OK, so Chris Paul having bad blood with someone else isn't the most shocking news in the world. The hyper-competitive point guard/professional instigator has had issues with just about every player in the NBA from opponents like DeMarcus Cousins and Rajon Rondo to teammates like Blake Griffin and James Harden, the latter of which is why he was banished to Oklahoma City in off-season. But a beef with a rock band? That's a new one.

According to Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, though, Paul has a history of bad blood with both himself and lead singer Anthony Kiedis. The famed bassist told an incredible story to The Ringer of two incidents involving the group and the NBA star. The first came when Paul was a member of the Los Angeles Clippers and beating up on Flea's Lakers. The second came during Paul's infamous run-in with Rondo last season in which Rondo was accused of spitting on Paul. Flea says Rondo didn't spit on Paul, but he's a Lakers homer and video evidence seemed to prove otherwise .

Anyway, as Paul was being escorted off the court following the melee that involved LeBron James among others, Kiedis unleashed a flurry of words at CP3 not suitable for the band's next album. Both player and singer had to be restrained and Kiedis got the boot from the game as well. Listen to Flea tell this wild tale:

Paul and the Thunder come Los Angeles on Nov. 19. And if the Staples Center needed another reason to play "Californication" over and over again, this is it.

