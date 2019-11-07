Trending
Goodbyes

Antonio Brown's super helpful message to fantasy football owners is the best thing he's done all year

By
3 hours ago

I have a couple confessions to make. First, I was the dope in our fantasy football league who thought taking Antonio Brown in the third round was too good of a VALUE to pass up. Second, despite being bounced from two teams by Week 2 and being investigated by the NFL for numerous charges, I was the dope who kept Brown on my team, wasting a valuable roster spot that could have been used to stash someone with actual VALUE. That is, until Thursday, where Brown finally did the right thing by informing fantasy football owners bozos like myself that he's not coming back this season or ever.

RELATED: Where is Antonio Brown on our NFL Content Kings ranking?

I appreciate he heads up, AB—even if the foul language was a bit unnecessary. Believe me, I've cursed myself out enough for drafting you and essentially lighting my $150 league entrance fee on fire. But at least now I can rid myself of AB without worrying about getting burned by someone else picking him up. Within five minutes of seeing his Instagram message, he was a free agent in our league as well as the NFL.

That felt good. And yes, I need to change my team name from the default setting of Team Myers. Team AntoniNO? Team BrOUT? I'll keep workshopping ideas.

RELATED: Watch a pee-wee team pull off the sneakiest trick play ever

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
TBT

Joe Buck and Scott Van Pelt swap delightfully awkward visuals from their early TV days

an hour ago
Big Tree Run Hard

This 6'3", 363-pound 6th-grade running back is an unstoppable force and an immovable object

2 hours ago
Goodbyes

Antonio Brown's super helpful message to fantasy football owners is the best thing he's done...

3 hours ago
Florida Man

Florida Man steals golf cart, leads cops on chase, retains Florida Man certification for year

4 hours ago
What The Buck

Eric Bledsoe finds innovative new way to turn the basketball over

6 hours ago
RIP College Basketball

34, that's the number of points Syracuse basketball scored on Wednesday night

6 hours ago
The House Always Wins

Evander Kane allegedly racked up $500,000 in gambling debts during last year's playoff series...

November 6, 2019
Trick Plays

If you thought the fake kneel was good, wait until you see the "wrong ball" trick play

November 6, 2019
Once You Pop You Just Can't Stop

Pringles' reign of Thanksgiving terror continues with Turducken chips

November 6, 2019
Well Played

Champions Tour golfers recreate popular GIFs, and the results are surprisingly entertaining

November 6, 2019
Hope Hurts the Most

The College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: It's rankings time, baby!

November 6, 2019
Pucks

Yes, this is a real screenshot from a real hockey game (SPOILER ALERT: the Blues scored)

November 6, 2019
Viva La Chargers!

Los Angeles Chargers stage glorious revolt over London relocation rumors

November 5, 2019
The Grind

Phil Mickelson’s amazing streak gets snapped, Greg Norman gets snubbed(?) by Tiger Woods, and...

November 5, 2019
When Pets Attack

Dogs barking at the Monday Night Football cat is the wholesome content the internet was built...

November 5, 2019
One of these Things is Not like the Other

Fashion brand mistakes LeBron James for Swaggy P in best inadvertent insult of the week

November 5, 2019
Stay Humble

Brendon Todd celebrated his PGA Tour win with a middle seat in coach on ride back from Bermuda

November 4, 2019
Oh Skip

Skip Bayless flirts with worst take in sports history, can barely resist its intoxicating pull

November 4, 2019
Related
The LoopJoe Buck and Scott Van Pelt swap delightfully awkwa…
The LoopThis 6'3", 363-pound 6th-grade running back is an u…
The LoopAntonio Brown's super helpful message to fantasy fo…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved