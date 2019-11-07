Antonio Brown's super helpful message to fantasy football owners is the best thing he's done all year

I have a couple confessions to make. First, I was the dope in our fantasy football league who thought taking Antonio Brown in the third round was too good of a VALUE to pass up. Second, despite being bounced from two teams by Week 2 and being investigated by the NFL for numerous charges, I was the dope who kept Brown on my team, wasting a valuable roster spot that could have been used to stash someone with actual VALUE. That is, until Thursday, where Brown finally did the right thing by informing fantasy football owners bozos like myself that he's not coming back this season or ever.

I appreciate he heads up, AB—even if the foul language was a bit unnecessary. Believe me, I've cursed myself out enough for drafting you and essentially lighting my $150 league entrance fee on fire. But at least now I can rid myself of AB without worrying about getting burned by someone else picking him up. Within five minutes of seeing his Instagram message, he was a free agent in our league as well as the NFL.

That felt good. And yes, I need to change my team name from the default setting of Team Myers. Team AntoniNO? Team BrOUT? I'll keep workshopping ideas.

