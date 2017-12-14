Annoying NFL Texts with Ian Rapoport: Try to keep it together, Philly

That sound you heard on Sunday was the mass weeping in the City of Brotherly Love the moment Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz blew out his knee in Sunday's 43-35 win over the Rams.
The repercussions of Wentz's injury can't be overstated, not with the QB in the middle of an MVP-caliber season and with the 11-2 Birds looking at arguably their best shot at the franchise's first-ever Super Bowl. In our weekly text exchange with NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, we asked if Eagles fans should abandon hope and perhaps take out their frustrations again on Santa Claus.
In addition to Nick Foles, the one-time starter turned backup who is now back as a starter, Wentz's injury also opens up opportunity in the NFL MVP race, particularly for a certain fortysomething QB residing in the greater Foxboro area.
Curiously, Wentz exits just as another elite quarterback re-enters the picture. The Packers' Aaron Rodgers had broken his right collarbone back in October, but has been cleared to return, slightly earlier than expected.
Of course, Rodgers is back because the Packers are scrambling at 7-6 and currently outside the playoff picture. The quarterback and team have tried to downplay Rodgers as some type of late-season savior, but it's doubtful the city of Green Bay sees it the same way.
Naturally, with only a few weeks left in the regular season, plenty of teams are feeling the crunch, and it's fair to say of a few coaching jobs hinge on how certain teams fare over the closing weeks.