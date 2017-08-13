The 2016-2017 season has not been kind to Andrew "Beef" Johnston. In just 12 events on the PGA Tour, the Englishman has registered one top-10 finish and made under $300,000 in total earnings.

You'd never know that was the case with Beef, who would probably conduct himself in the same manner no matter how he was playing. Take this week at the PGA Championship for example, where Beef had to withdraw due to a shoulder injury, putting his PGA Tour status in jeopardy. Is he upset? Nervous? Nope, he's as happy as a clam flying down this empty road with fellow countryman Tyrrell Hatton:

This looks WAY more fun than taking the beating the rest of the field is taking at the PGA Championship this weekend.

