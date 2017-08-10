PGA Championship2 hours ago

PGA Championship 2017: Andrew "Beef" Johnston's WD puts PGA Tour status in jeopardy

By
PGA Championship - Round One
Ross KinnairdCHARLOTTE, NC - AUGUST 10: Andrew Johnston of England walks onto the 13th tee during the first round of the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club on August 10, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE—A poor season got worse for Andrew "Beef" Johnston on Thursday as a shoulder injury caused the 28-year-old to withdraw in the middle of his first round at the PGA Championship. Beef carded a 78 on Thursday before withdrawing.

It has been a tough season for Beef—currently ranked 185th in the FedEx Cup standings—as a result of finishing in the top 10 only once. Beef would need a really good finish at the Wyndham Championship next week to secure a 2017-'18 card, but this injury makes that possibility look slim.

That means Johnston would need to qualify through the Web.com Tour Finals Series for a second straight year to retain his card. Not exactly the type of season most would've expected after the 28-year-old became a fan favorite at the 2016 Open Championship with an eighth-place finish. Beef had made the cut in his past five major appearances.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

PGA Championship 2017: Gary Woodland is taking his emotional year in stride

Golf News & Tours

PGA Championship 2017: Five holes outside the "Green Mile" that will deliver drama

Golf News & Tours

PGA Championship 2017: Live updates -- Thorbjorn Olesen cards four-under 67, holds solo lead

Golf News & Tours

PGA Championship 2017: 11 venues that could now host a major in May

Golf News & Tours

Quail Hollow Club Course Tour

Related
Golf News & ToursPGA Championship 2017: Live updates -- Thorbjorn Ol…
Golf News & ToursPGA Championship 2017: Gary Woodland is taking his …
Golf News & ToursPGA Championship 2017: 11 venues that could now hos…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection