Amanda Balionis on an epic Masters, interviewing golf's biggest stars, and the benefits of yoga

On the eve of the Masters, I crossed paths with CBS' Amanda Balionis in the Augusta National media center and asked her if it had been awkward to ask Brooks Koepka about his recent weight loss. "Nope, Brooks is great!" was her reply. Of course, by Sunday, the CBS golf crew member was asking much, um, weightier questions to those in contention at the thrilling tournament, including Koepka and a disappointed Francesco Molinari.

RELATED: 8 things you should know about Amanda Balionis

But regardless of the situation or the magnitude of the event, Balionis produces thoughtful and entertaining responses from golfers whether they're big names, up-and-coming stars, or journeymen. In the past couple years, she has become a vital part of the CBS team, including working her first Super Bowl in February. And in between the RBC Heritage and this week's Zurich Classic, Balionis joined the Golf Digest Podcast to discuss her philosophy on conducting post-round interviews, her interesting career path, what it was like to cover Tiger Woods winning a Masters, and the benefits of yoga (Oh yeah, she's also a certified instructor in her spare time).

RELATED: Catch up on all the Golf Digest Podcasts

Plus, Sam Weinman and Keely Levins joined me to discuss C.T. Pan's first PGA Tour win, Jordan Spieth's weekend struggles, and Tiger Woods' first public green jacket appearance. Please have a listen:

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS