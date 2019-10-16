Alex Noren perfectly recreates his famous putt from the 2018 Ryder Cup

The 2018 Ryder Cup was decided when Phil Mickelson hit a tee shot in the water and conceded his match to Francesco Molinari, giving Europe the win. But the biennial competition wasn't officially over until the final match between Alex Noren and Bryson DeChambeau concluded. And boy, was it a fitting finish.

With the two golfers playing only for pride and Noren leading one up, DeChambeau stuck his approach on the 18th hole at Le Golf National to borderline gimme range. It looked like a tough week for the young American would at least end with a confidence-boosting half point. Think again. Instead, Noren drained a birdie putt from about 50 feet to cap Europe's 17.5-10.5 romp in style. Here's the putt in case you don't remember (Or you're a big Team Europe fan):

A little more than a year later, Noren was back at Le Golf National for this week's French Open. Cameras were rolling as the Swede attempted to recreate his famous putt, and wouldn't you know it, he made it again. Check it out:

Amazing. The U.S. never had a chance that week, did they?

