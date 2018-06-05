Aldila Rogue Silver 130 MSI shaft sees early interest from tour players

Aldila’s Rogue shaft has proven popular with tour players (not to mention having been used by three major winners) and everyday players alike, so when the company officially launched its new Rogue Silver 130 MSI shaft recently at the Fort Worth Invitational, it piqued some interest.

The new shaft features the same tapered butt counter-balanced design as the original, yet has a slightly lower torque—the result of using a stronger 130 M.S.I. carbon fiber material, the strongest material in any Rogue shaft to date. The shaft is designed to produce a lower launch with lower spin.

Already the shaft has seen some converts, including Jimmy Walker, who put a prototype in play at the Players. Martin Flores and Chez Reavie also have it in their driver and Kevin Chappell has the 80 T version in his 3- and 5-woods. And for those wondering what MSI stands for, it’s a strength rating for carbon fiber. So the Tensei modulus strength of the shaft is 130 million pounds per square inch.

Although currently tour only, it’s expected that a consumer version of the shaft will be made available later this year.

RELATED: Interesting equipment changes from the Memorial

Click on the following links to shop the latest shafts from Dick's Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy .

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS