Adam Levine reportedly pays $18 million for house at Los Angeles CC (and likely won't be allowed to join)

an hour ago

Adam Levine's new house, at the bottom of the photo, adjacent to the 14th green of the North Course at Los Angeles Country Club. The Manor (top left) is for sale. The list price: $250 million. (Google Maps)

Adam Levine is a golf fanatic who reportedly just paid $18 million for a house on a golf course at a country club he might be unable to join.

Levine, the lead singer of the pop rock band Maroon 5, bought the home on the Los Angeles Country Club, adjacent to both the 14th green of the North Course and the back of the driving range. The North Course was 23rd on Golf Digest's latest ranking of America's 100 Greatest Golf Courses and will host the Walker Cup next month and the U.S. Open in 2023.

Los Angeles CC, of course, had a long-standing tradition — one that may or may not still be in place — of not allowing entertainers to join. Even Bing Crosby, who had a house two doors down from where Levine’s new digs are, was unable to join, to his chagrin.

The home features 9,200 square feet with five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths and a guest house. It was listed for $19.9 million. At that it wasn't the most expensive house in the neighborhood. Not close.

Two doors down is the Manor, what once was called the Spelling Manor, the 56,500-square foot home built on the site of the old Crosby house by television executive Aaron Spelling. It’s for sale. Its list price: $250 million. But we digress.

For Levine, living just steps from a practice tee without access to it would represent cruelty, though even with access he’d still have to drive around the club’s entrance. Doubtful the club would let him hop the fence.

Levine described his obsession for the game to Harry Arnett on Callaway Live:

“When I do have time to play or to grind, which is my favorite activity, I basically will hit more golf balls than any person on the planet earth. I will hit thousands of balls a day and wouldn’t even think twice about it.”

Levine, who was one of Hank Haney’s subjects in the Golf Channel show “The Haney Project,” is a member of El Caballero Country Club about 15 miles away in the San Fernando Valley.

How to get better rhythm in your golf swing

