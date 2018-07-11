Trending
American Century Championship

Aaron Rodgers, Ray Allen, and A.J. Hawk smoke stogies and Titleist at American Century Championship

By
4 hours ago
Jay Hanna

It's early on a Tuesday morning at Edgewood Tahoe. The waverunners aren't out quite yet and the slot machine crawlers haven't gone to bed, but Aaron Rodgers, Ray Allen, and A.J. Hawk are already crunching on leathery cigars and crushing Titleist all around the pine stands and primped fairways. "Living the dream" doesn't even begin to describe this.

The occasion? The American Century Championship in Stateline, NV—an annual gathering of golf-obsessed athletes, celebrities, comedians, and friends whose names you don't know and never will perched on the shores of Lake Tahoe. Walking with the HoF-worthy group for several holes, A.J. Hawk flashed his 2009 and 2011 ACC long drive contest-winning length while also this draining slippery downhill putt from the fringe:

Jay Hanna

Ray Allen, meanwhile, went full Margaritaville with some deft wedge play from the beach while replying to kids asking him if he planned to come out of retirement with a simple question of his own: "Why would I do that?" Touche, Ray. Touche.

Jay Hanna

RODGERS [State Farm commercial guy voice], for his part, was in full pre-training camp form, huffing on his cigar (don't ask, you can't afford it), yelling at Ray for blasting the same song for the fourth time, and signing random scraps of paper for the small militia of Cheeseheads following him from tee to tee.

Jay Hanna

Will any of these guys be in contention when Thursday rolls around and it's time to actually compete? From the looks of things, brobably not. They just showed up to play 72 with their buddies and not to get blindsided by Brian Urlacher, who's also here, presumably hiding in the bushes.

RELATED: Watch Aaron Rodgers throw an effortless dime to Jordan Spieth

MORE FROM THE LOOP
American Century Championship

Aaron Rodgers, Ray Allen, and A.J. Hawk smoke stogies and Titleist at American Century...

4 hours ago
Job Openings

PGA Tour winner uses Twitter contest to hire caddie for this week's event

10 hours ago
It's A(nother) Girl!

Gordon Hayward, who has two daughters, is having a third, and he seems THRILLED about it

12 hours ago
The Grind

Tiger and Phil’s “big bet,” a PGA Tour WAG throws shade, and Brooks Koepka keeps enjoying life...

12 hours ago
Celebrity Caddies

Jimmy Buffett caddied in a U.S. Senior Women's Open practice round, thus making it the round...

14 hours ago
Celebrity Golfers

Tony Romo wins amateur golf tournament by NINE shots

July 9, 2018
Impressive Swings

Watch one-handed, 7-year-old golfer Tommy Morrissey almost get a hole-in-one at Pinehurst's...

July 9, 2018
Good Sons

Harold Varner III keeps his word, mows his parents' lawn the day after huge payday

July 9, 2018
Hidden Figures

Are people laundering money through a $758,000 Jose Uribe baseball card?

July 9, 2018
What Happens in Vegas...

Certified madman Travis Pastrana survives Evel Knievel tribute with trio of Vegas jumps

July 9, 2018
Monday Superlatives

MLB is letting Robinson Cano back, and then suspending him again for the playoffs. It's deeply...

July 9, 2018
The Mike Vick Experience

Mike Vick is BACK and he's throwing frickin' laser beams (in flag football)

July 8, 2018
GOOOALLLL

These England goal reaction videos are the best thing going on the internet right now

July 7, 2018
Giveaways

PGA Tour pro misses cut, promptly gives putter to young fan

July 7, 2018
Golf is Hard

Beatriz Recari’s whiff with a driver is the latest example of how tough golf can be—even for...

July 7, 2018
Don't Quit Your Day Job

Russell Knox does the "golfers are athletes" argument no favors with woefully bad apple throw...

July 6, 2018
No good, very bad day

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp play-by-play guy gets laptop killed by foul ball live on air

July 6, 2018
Summer League Scuffles

Trae Young was not happy that Grayson Allen was playing hard defense in Summer League

July 6, 2018
Related
The LoopThe only thing that makes Aaron Rodgers nervous is …
The LoopThe Loop’s first-annual sports Festivus - Golf Dige…
The LoopReliving the most mortifying athlete DM fails in In…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection