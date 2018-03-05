Trending
A visual history of the night Kobe Bryant (yes, THAT Kobe Bryant) won an Oscar

David Crotty

By now, you probably know that Kobe Bryant won an Oscar on Sunday night, and if not, let that sink in for a moment. Kobe Bryant won an Oscar on Sunday night, which means his home now has as many golden statues as NBA MVP awards. Someone check on Shaq. [Checks Shaq's Twitter feed] Actually, Shaq is handling this news better than expected.

Of course, like all of his five championships in L.A., Bryant had plenty of help from his big men. Not in actual height this time, but in stature. Bryant wrote the poem "Dear Basketball" and was a producer for the winning animated short that was crafted by Disney's Glen Keane with music from film score GOAT John Williams.

RELATED: The Rock admits "Baywatch" sucked in Razzie acceptance speech

But this post isn't really about Bryant's win. It's about the scenes that happened after as Bryant made the rounds with his newest prize. Kobe walked the red carpet with his wife, Vanessa:

2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
John Shearer

He hung out with Diddy and fellow Oscar nominee Mary J. Blige:

2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside
Kevin Mazur/VF18

He met fellow Oscar winners Allison Janney...

2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside
Kevin Mazur/VF18

...and Frances McDormand, who may have thought Bryant was the dude who briefly stole her Academy Award:

2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside
Kevin Mazur/VF18

Kobe took a selfie with Lin-Manuel Miranda:

2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside
Kevin Mazur/VF18

And Lin-Manuel Miranda took a selfie with Kobe:

2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside
Kevin Mazur/VF18

Kobe also posed with Danny Glover, who did a good job hiding his jealousy of never having won one of these things despite 40 years in showbiz:

US-OSCARS-AFTERPARTY
ANGELA WEISS

And of course, Kobe partied. First, with some celebratory vino:

US-OSCARS-AFTERPARTY
ANGELA WEISS

And then with something else -- and a (Kobe?) burger:

2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside
Kevin Mazur/VF18

Enjoy it, Kobe, and congrats. Just three legs of the EGOT to go.

RELATED: Lonely Island's unaired Oscars song is gold

