Trending
Open inspiration

A Jordan Spieth-inspired "Go Get That" ball-marker is now being sold—so we can all mimic his memorable gesture at the 2017 Open

By
5 hours ago

Of course, there was Jordan Spieth's miraculous recovery at No. 13 and memorable navigation of the driving range at Birkdale last year en route to his victory. Golf fans will also always associate Spieth's gesture to caddie Michael Greller to grab his holed eagle putt out of the cup at the 15th hole, and yelling at Greller to "Go Get That," as one of the more compelling aspects of his maiden Open title.

The folks at Seamus Golf, who make hand-crafted accessories and golf bags, have released a ball-marker to mark the one-year anniversary of Spieth's win and that hilarious exchange between him and his caddie. You can now flash that "Go Get That" phrase on the greens on your own.

Just remember, you probably can't get away with yelling at your caddie and asking them to pluck your ball from the hole. But having the phrase on your ball-marker? That's harmless enough, for sure. We can dig it. We can recall several times over the past year, especially last summer after Spieth's third major title, when our fellow competitors emulated Spieth's gesture. It seemed to be one of those highlights that resonated with golf fans.

Here's that memorable eagle from Spieth on the 15th hole last year, to get you in the mood for Open week:

RELATED: Behind the epic bogey that won Jordan Spieth the Open at Birkdale

Here's the link to check out the ball-marker at Seamus.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Common Sense Guidelines

Your family vacation survival guide

an hour ago
From Slopestyle to Slope Ratings

Olympic Gold Medalist Red Gerard On His Latest Obsession: Golf

an hour ago
Celebrity Golfers

Stephen Curry loses golf bet to his dad, jumps into a freezing cold Lake Tahoe

3 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

Wimbledon is the embarrassing mess of the sports universe

4 hours ago
Open inspiration

A Jordan Spieth-inspired "Go Get That" ball-marker is now being sold—so we can all mimic his...

5 hours ago
Putting Aids

Watch T.J. Oshie sink a long putt while drinking from a beer helmet at celebrity golf...

July 15, 2018
A+ Celebrations

France's Alex Levy sees French World Cup goal in players lounge at Scottish Open, celebrates...

July 15, 2018
Viral Videos

Daring golf trick shot shows tremendous trust between brother and sister

July 15, 2018
Good, Bad And Ugly

Tour pros try the Hickory Challenge at the Scottish Open, and the results were hilariously...

July 14, 2018
All-Time Names

Velvet Milkman, Murray State women's golf coach, takes over as AD, has greatest name ever

July 13, 2018
American Century Championship

ACC contender T.J. Oshie sounds off on his knuckle-puck swing and whether or not Ovi is still...

July 13, 2018
American Century Championship

Watch Tania Tare turn the American Century Championship range into a trick-shot symposium

July 12, 2018
Bonehead Moves

Charles Oakley arrested in Vegas for trying to take back $100 chip, which isn't the best of...

July 12, 2018
Bad Beats

Watch the wild hand that determined the World Series of Poker Main Event final table

July 12, 2018
Gainz

LSU lineman lifts 605 pounds, lets out guttural scream that should give opponents nightmares

July 12, 2018
Them's Fightin' Words

Eternal nice guy Tony Romo can't resist taking a dig at Charles Barkley at the American...

July 11, 2018
Legs For Days

Eli Manning doesn't often stare at a man's legs, but when he does, he prefers Saquon Barkley's

July 11, 2018
College Life

NBA first-round draft pick has an impressively small amount of money in his bank account (For...

July 11, 2018
Related
Golf News & ToursJordan Spieth's caddie at the Hero World Challenge …
The LoopJordan Spieth's 'Go get that!' from his legendary r…
Golf News & ToursThe Epic Bogey That Won The Open At Birkdale - Golf…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection