A Jordan Spieth-inspired "Go Get That" ball-marker is now being sold—so we can all mimic his memorable gesture at the 2017 Open

Of course, there was Jordan Spieth's miraculous recovery at No. 13 and memorable navigation of the driving range at Birkdale last year en route to his victory. Golf fans will also always associate Spieth's gesture to caddie Michael Greller to grab his holed eagle putt out of the cup at the 15th hole , and yelling at Greller to "Go Get That," as one of the more compelling aspects of his maiden Open title.

The folks at Seamus Golf, who make hand-crafted accessories and golf bags, have released a ball-marker to mark the one-year anniversary of Spieth's win and that hilarious exchange between him and his caddie. You can now flash that "Go Get That" phrase on the greens on your own.

Just remember, you probably can't get away with yelling at your caddie and asking them to pluck your ball from the hole. But having the phrase on your ball-marker? That's harmless enough, for sure. We can dig it. We can recall several times over the past year, especially last summer after Spieth's third major title, when our fellow competitors emulated Spieth's gesture. It seemed to be one of those highlights that resonated with golf fans.

Here's that memorable eagle from Spieth on the 15th hole last year, to get you in the mood for Open week:

RELATED: Behind the epic bogey that won Jordan Spieth the Open at Birkdale

Here's the link to check out the ball-marker at Seamus .

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS