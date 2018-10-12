Trending
Oops!

A golf cart is not a dune buggy, which is why this one got stuck in a bunker at the Olympic Club

By
3 hours ago

A golf cart in a bunker is something you’re more likely to see — if indeed you ever see it — at a ramshackle muny, not one of the finest golf courses in the country.

Yet the one shown above appears to be on the par-3 third hole of the Olympic Club’s Lake Course, 31st on Golf Digest’s latest ranking of America’s 100 Greatest Golf Courses.

Rob Mulder, a PGA of America professional at nearby Lake Merced Golf Club, Tweeted the photo last week. We’re not sure when it occurred, because Mulder previously had been on the staff at the Olympic Club, in Daly City, Calif.

As Mulder noted in the Tweet, “Playing a different hole, slid down the hill; took their clubs and walked away.”

The Olympic Club sits on the side of a hill. The second fairway is above the third hole and the ground is often damp there, so it’s conceivable that once it began sliding, even the brakes weren’t capable of stopping it.

So did they walk away or slink away?

At any rate, trying to drive a cart out of a bunker without an assist (or four-wheel drive) is futile; the tires spin and the sand flies.

The Olympic Club has hosted five U.S. Opens and will host the 2028 PGA Championship and the 2032 Ryder Cup.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Oops!

A golf cart is not a dune buggy, which is why this one got stuck in a bunker at the Olympic...

3 hours ago
Weird Golf News

GOP candidate threatens to "stomp" on Pennsylvania governor's face with golf spikes

3 hours ago
Just A Bit Outside

Where does Brandon Carlo's botched empty-netter rank among the all-time empty net fails?

4 hours ago
Legends

Vince Carter is still casually throwing down 360-degree dunks in his 40s

5 hours ago
It's All Happening Now

Wind gust blows Justin Rose's ball five feet from the hole as British Masters continues its

5 hours ago
Well Played

Sacramento Kings Twitter account shared highlights, but not the score during blowout loss

6 hours ago
Viral Videos

Odell Beckham should probably just play every position for the New York Giants

7 hours ago
Let It Snow

The first snow game of the NFL season could arrive as early as Sunday

9 hours ago
Legends

Nate Robinson looks like he could still win the NBA Slam Dunk Contest

October 11, 2018
Annoying NFL Texts

Annoying NFL Texts: Putting Drew Brees' record in proper perspective

October 11, 2018
Shake n' Steak

LongHorn Steakhouse has its own bourbon now, plan accordingly

October 11, 2018
NBA

Apparently the drama surrounding Jimmy Butler and the Minnesota Timberwolves is Mark fault

October 11, 2018
Gambling

Patriots-Chiefs game on track to set the record for highest NFL over/under total

October 11, 2018
Viral Videos

How this Asian Tour pro kept his cool during this hilarious caddie prank is nothing short of...

October 11, 2018
Rising Stars

Why the Atlanta Hawks will be one of the NBA's most fun teams to watch (HINT: Trae Young)

October 11, 2018
Gotta Support the Team

Red Sox fan wakes up from surgery, immediately starts smack-talking the Yankees

October 11, 2018
Well Played

Justin Rose is arguably the world's best golfer, but clearly the world's best tournament host

October 11, 2018
Chugzilla

Natural Light has a 77-pack now...and it costs less than a box of Pro V1s

October 11, 2018
Related
The LoopWhy PGA Tour should yield to football and ‘change t…
The LoopColin Montgomerie finally gets his majors...sort of…
The LoopR&A opens talks year early on U.S. broadcast rights…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection