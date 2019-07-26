A CFL player in full 'Dark Knight' Joker face paint intercepted a pass on Thursday night. Wait, what?

Trending
We are just as pumped for football as anyone, but that doesn't mean we're going to start watching the Canadian Football League in the middle of the summer to get our fix. That said, maybe we should be, because you might just see something as strange as what happened on Thursday night in a game between the Calgary Stampeders and the Ottawa Redblacks.

Late in the first quarter, Ottawa quarterback Jonathon Jennings dropped back to pass at his own 20-yard line and fired one to his receiver on the right side of the field. The pass was a bit off, allowing Calgary cornerback Robertson Daniel (not Robert Danielson and not Daniel Robertson. Robertson Daniel) to jump it and make a diving interception. Nice play, but not one that's making SportCenter's Top 10.

So, why should you care? Because when Daniel got up and the cameras focused in on him, viewers could see that his entire face was painted like the Joker from "The Dark Knight." No, we're not kidding:

What in tarnation? Sorry, I mean, why so serious?

Is this a normal thing in the CFL? Guys just going full Halloween mode? What a wild move. Shades of Stevie Johnson and Odell Beckham Jr., who have each channeled their inner joker on a NFL field in the past:

Sorry boys, but you've both been outdone by Robertson Daniel, who definitely enjoys costume parties way more than adults should.

A tip of the cap to The Ringer's Rodger Sherman for pointing out this odd occurrence from a CFL game (catch the fever!). Ask and you shall receive Rodger:

